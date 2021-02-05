Lanett alum Josh Evans passes away at 48 after cancer bout

Lanett High School alum and former NFL player Josh Evans passed away Thursday at 48 years old after a bout with kidney cancer.

Evans was a standout at Lanett then played college football at UAB. He went undrafted before beginning a nine-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets.

Evans appeared in 94 games and recorded 141 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks over his NFL career.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released the following statement on Friday:

"I am so sad to hear that our Titans family lost Josh Evans today. His fight against cancer was one of courage and strength and his teammates were by his side encouraging him throughout that fight. We will remember his big personality and even bigger smile. We send our condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time."

Evans played in Super Bowl XXXIV with the Titans and recorded five total tackles in a 23-16 loss to the St. Louis Rams. He talked about the experience with the Opelika-Auburn News in February 2019.