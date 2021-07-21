Lanett alum Kristian Story continues to develop as defensive back at Alabama

BIRMINGHAM — Former Lanett football player Kristian Story is still learning what it takes to be an SEC defensive back.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban detailed Story’s progress on Wednesday during SEC Media Days. Saban noted the redshirt freshman is still adjusting to playing defensive back after splitting time between the secondary and behind center during his high school days.

“When you play high school quarterback and we make you a defensive back — which he thinks he is a defensive back and we think that's his future as well — [it] probably takes a little bit more time to develop at a new position,” Saban said. “You don't have sort of background experience, knowledge that some players have that played that position in high school. But he's doing a good job and has made a tremendous amount of improvement. He'll probably be a quality backup and a special teams player for us this year.”

Story came to Alabama as one of the state’s top recruits in the 2020 class. He joined the Crimson Tide last summer but did not appear in a game last fall.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III expressed his excitement about the growth Story has shown in the lead-up to the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}