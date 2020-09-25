Lanett battles Handley in defense-first slugfest, falls in overtime

LANETT — During the second quarter of Lanett’s home game Friday against Handley, a voice rang out across Morgan-Washburn Stadium.
Sitting in a lawn chair atop the hill that slopes off the left side of the home stands, a Panthers fan yelled out — quite loudly and clearly, despite his mask — “Best defense in all the land, baby!”
And even though his Panthers would later leave the field heartbroken, they proved him right for the entire night.
Lanett and Handley were scoreless in the entirety of regulation Friday, and it took each team getting a shot from the 10-yard line for there to be points on the board. A 5-yard Handley rushing touchdown was enough to overcome a Lanett field goal for a 6-3 victory.
“Tonight showed me that my guys have got more in them than I thought they had,” Lanett coach Clifford Story said. “I thought we had to grow in some areas. And I love playing Handley. I told my guys all week, ‘This game right here will grow us up.’ And we grew up tonight. They feel hurt that it didn’t come out like it was supposed to, but that’s part of football.”
The 2A Panthers recorded three interceptions and kept the 4A Tigers off the scoreboard until the final play of the game.
Lanett’s “Black Bandits” defense has now allowed just 26 points in six games this season, and 6A Valley is the only team that has scored on the Panthers at all in regulation.
“I’m a defensive guy,” Story said. “I love defense. I put a lot of emphasis on defense. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the game from kickoff to the finish. Our defense stood up. They played well. Sometimes, you just keep them on the field a little too long and they get fatigued. But we made great adjustments. They just caught us right there and outnumbered us and got in the end zone.”
Offensively, the Panthers had to overcome a noticeable size difference up front. The visiting Tigers were led by four-star Tennessee commitment Dylan Brooks, a defensive end who is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the entire state for the class of 2021.
Lanett still had its chances, though. The Panthers missed on several potential touchdown passes that were just out of the reach of their receivers. They also had to battle through an injury to starting quarterback Markavious Atkinson, who took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit late in the third quarter on a drive that ended deep in Handley territory.
The Panthers turned the offense over to Kadarius Zackery in the fourth quarter and moved the ball on a couple of drives, including a late push that ended with an interception in the final seconds of regulation.
“We’ve got packages for both of (the quarterbacks),” Story said. “We knew that Kadarius is really good at running the ball, so he was able to exploit some things. But we just couldn’t get in the end zone. We’ll just go back to the drawing board and clean up some things.”
Handley appeared to break the scoreless tie with six minutes left to go on a long run from Tee Meadows, but a holding call wiped the touchdown off the board.
Lanett’s defense forced Handley to punt two more times in the fourth quarter. It took back-to-back Wildcat keepers from Meadows for the Tigers to finally break through for the win.
But that late blow for the home team came after a scoring celebration on its own sideline. On fourth down from the Handley 2 in overtime, Story opted for top receiver Tra Abner to kick a field goal. The 19-yard try would be backed up to a 24-yard one after a Lanett false start, but Abner still powered through the no-doubt field goal.
“When we got over there, you know, we hadn’t moved the ball well on them all night,” Story said. “We were outmanned up front in a lot of areas. So I went with my gut feeling. Against Valley, we hadn’t been kicking well and didn’t kick well in warmups. But tonight, he was kicking the ball well. So I said, ‘Look, we’re going for the field goal. I trust my guy.’”
Abner’s kick set up a do-or-die possession for Handley, which maintained its undefeated record with Meadows’ touchdown.
For Lanett, it was a second overtime loss to a bigger school in what has been an otherwise dominant campaign from the defending 2A state champion.
“At the end of the day, you can’t win them all,” Story said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to learn how to lose to win. I think this is going to grow us up next week at practice. Even after the Valley loss, we came out and practiced well. I think after this loss, the way we competed, we’ll practice well.”
The 4-2 Panthers will put their spotless region record on the line next Friday at Vincent, which Story called a “big game.”
And Story expects his heartbroken team to bounce back quickly to attack the rest of its region schedule with a lot of confidence.
“You win some, you lose some,” Story said. “But overall, I’ll take this team on the road and play anybody in the state of Alabama… Handley’s is a top-tier football team in the state of Alabama.
“The Lanett Panthers are, too.”
Handley 6, Lanett 3 (OT)
HHS — 0 0 0 0 — 6 — 6
LHS — 0 0 0 0 — 3 — 3
Overtime
L — Tra Abner 24 field goal
H — Tee Meadows 5 run
