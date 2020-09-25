Lanett battles Handley in defense-first slugfest, falls in overtime

“I’m a defensive guy,” Story said. “I love defense. I put a lot of emphasis on defense. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the game from kickoff to the finish. Our defense stood up. They played well. Sometimes, you just keep them on the field a little too long and they get fatigued. But we made great adjustments. They just caught us right there and outnumbered us and got in the end zone.”

Offensively, the Panthers had to overcome a noticeable size difference up front. The visiting Tigers were led by four-star Tennessee commitment Dylan Brooks, a defensive end who is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the entire state for the class of 2021.

Lanett still had its chances, though. The Panthers missed on several potential touchdown passes that were just out of the reach of their receivers. They also had to battle through an injury to starting quarterback Markavious Atkinson, who took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit late in the third quarter on a drive that ended deep in Handley territory.

The Panthers turned the offense over to Kadarius Zackery in the fourth quarter and moved the ball on a couple of drives, including a late push that ended with an interception in the final seconds of regulation.