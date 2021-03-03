Lanett boys dominate Hatton, advance to state championship game

Entering Wednesday’s state semifinals game against Hatton, Lanett boys basketball coach Trentavious McCants urged his players to see if the Hornets could match their speed early on.
By halftime, McCants had plenty of evidence to prove the Hornets could not.
Lanett cruised past Hatton in the Class 2A state semifinals thanks to a 24-point second quarter that fueled an 83-48 victory. The win propels the Panthers to the state championship game for the second straight year; they’ll take on either Midfield or Calhoun at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.
"I'm proud of my guys for the fight. They fought real hard," McCants said. "We watched a lot of film on these guys, and they like to get up and down, but my guys like to do the same thing ... That's why we picked up the pressure on the defensive end and really just tried to wear them down.”
Lanett (19-4) held a modest five-point lead after the first eight minutes of action before taking over in the second quarter.
The Panthers completely shut down Hatton in the opening minutes of the second and only allowed one successful shot from the field in the quarter’s first six minutes. The Lanett offense, meanwhile, hit a high gear by erupting for 22 points in that time from seven different players.
Kintavious Dozier was the constant in that run, as the senior scored five of the team’s points. Alanteo Cheeks’ 3-pointer with 3:07 to go until halftime handed Lanett a 31-15 advantage, and while Hatton (16-8) cut into the deficit slightly thanks to some late free throws the Panthers still led by 18 at the break.
The Panthers’ biggest strength in the first half was their suffocating defense. Hatton had a hard time finding open shots or even getting the ball down the court thanks to Lanett coming up with 12 steals in the game’s first 16 minutes.
With two quarters in the books, Hatton had shot 5-of-22 from the field, including a paltry 0-of-10 showing from 3-point range.
“We put the pressure on them,” Dozier said. “We see them fumble with ball, and we're going to bring even more pressure. I think that's how we got them out of the game.”
Lanett, meanwhile, had it working in all aspects of its game early. The Panthers hit four of their first 13 3-point attempts, two of which came from deep off the hands of Bryant Story Jr.
Story helped Lanett pull away slightly in the first quarter by drilling his two 3-pointers with just over a minute to go to put the Panthers up by five.
“Man, when I got the ball, I was like, 'I've got to take it. I've got to take it.' Then I took it, and my teammates started cheering me on and telling me, 'Keep shooting it, keep shooting it,'” Story said. “The second 3 I hit, I got fired up. Then I knew it was going to be ballgame from then on out.”
The Hornets’ only hope was to turn the tides in the third quarter, but the Panthers ensured that wasn’t possible. Tra Abner put up seven hard-earned points as part of a 21-point outburst by Lanett that made sure Hatton gained no ground with the end of the game drawing closer.
The Hornets put up eight points in the fourth quarter, but Lanett was still in cruise control and added 23 more points – which included an 11-0 run late in the quarter – to put the finishing touches on the win.
Abner led Lanett with 19 points while also contributing nine rebounds. Dozier had 16 points and a game-high seven assists and five steals, and Story had 14 points. All 10 Lanett players scored in the victory.
Ridge Harrison led Hatton with 23 points along with nine rebounds. Kris O’Dell followed with 14 points and seven rebounds.
McCants explained after the victory that playing deep into the state tournament is a tradition at Lanett, and every year the team begins the year by talking about ending the season in Birmingham. The Panthers have carried on that tradition in McCants’ first season as head coach after spending the last five as an assistant, and he has no intention of ending this year one victory short of winning it all.
“One thing I kept telling these guys is don't be satisfied with being here,” McCants said. “They're hungry right now. As long as they stay hungry, I think we're going to be alright come Saturday.”