Lanett boys dominate Hatton, advance to state championship game

The Panthers’ biggest strength in the first half was their suffocating defense. Hatton had a hard time finding open shots or even getting the ball down the court thanks to Lanett coming up with 12 steals in the game’s first 16 minutes.

With two quarters in the books, Hatton had shot 5-of-22 from the field, including a paltry 0-of-10 showing from 3-point range.

“We put the pressure on them,” Dozier said. “We see them fumble with ball, and we're going to bring even more pressure. I think that's how we got them out of the game.”

Lanett, meanwhile, had it working in all aspects of its game early. The Panthers hit four of their first 13 3-point attempts, two of which came from deep off the hands of Bryant Story Jr.

Story helped Lanett pull away slightly in the first quarter by drilling his two 3-pointers with just over a minute to go to put the Panthers up by five.

“Man, when I got the ball, I was like, 'I've got to take it. I've got to take it.' Then I took it, and my teammates started cheering me on and telling me, 'Keep shooting it, keep shooting it,'” Story said. “The second 3 I hit, I got fired up. Then I knew it was going to be ballgame from then on out.”