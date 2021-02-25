Lanett boys finish off Geneva County to reach state semifinals

The Lanett Panthers found themselves fighting to keep their season alive entering the fourth quarter of Thursday’s regional final game against Geneva County.
Although the margin for error was incredibly small, Kintavious Dozier and his teammates rose to the occasion when Lanett needed them the most.
The Panthers held off Geneva County’s third-quarter rally by dropping 20 fourth-quarter points in a 62-46 victory. The final eight minutes of action put a worthwhile cap on an excellent performance by Dozier, who scored 10 fourth-quarter points to end the outing with a game-high 27.
Thanks to Thursday’s win, Lanett moves on to play either Sheffield or Hatton in the Class 2A semifinals on Wednesday in Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Next week's trip stands as the fifth time the Panthers have reached the state semis in the last six years.
Lanett braced for impact as Geneva County shrank what was a 16-point Panthers lead in the third quarter down to one, but instead of panicking the Panthers went right back to making plays.
Caden Story got the fourth-quarter scoring going by grabbing an offensive rebound and hitting a layup, and after Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game Dozier answered it with his own 3 to give Lanett an edge with 6:28 to go.
The Panthers called a timeout to start their next possession before Dozier came up big again, hitting another 3-pointer to push Lanett ahead by six.
From that point on, it was practically all Lanett.
Geneva County only managed two free throws on two different trips to the line as Lanett ended the game with 12 of the game’s final 14 points. Dozier delivered four of them from the free-throw line, Tra Abner came through with two on a layup assisted by Dozier, Jalen Gibson hit two free throws and made a layup and Makel Patrick ended the game with a last-second fastbreak layup.
Dozier ended the game with 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Alanteo Cheeks, Abner and Gibson each contributed eight points in the victory.
For Geneva County, Henderson and Colby Fuller each had 19 points. They were the only Bulldogs to finish the game with double-digit points.
The one-sided nature of the fourth quarter was a welcomed sight for a Panthers’ squad that looked set on cruising to victory until the Bulldogs roared back to life after halftime.
Dozier’s 3-pointer with 4:40 left in the third quarter put Lanett ahead 42-26, at which point Geneva County found a much-needed rhythm. The Bulldogs scored 15 points over the next four minutes, eight of which came from Fuller. Fuller’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in the third left the Panthers clinging to a one-point lead entering the fourth.
The tense final minutes of play followed a first half in which Lanett set itself up well to take the game over.
The Panthers started the game strong before really taking their game to the next level before the first quarter was in the books.
Lanett trailed Geneva County 9-6 with a little under four minutes to go after four points from Dozier and two from Cheeks, but then Cheeks drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game before Markavious Atkinson came right back with a 3 of his own to push the Panthers ahead.
The Panthers were only getting started at that point. Gibson added a layup and two free throws one minute later, and Abner connected on a layup to seal a 12-0 scoring run that gave Lanett a nine-point advantage entering the second quarter.
Lanett’s strong stretch to end the quarter coincided with Geneva County committing three turnovers and missing two shots from the field.
The Panthers put together another similar scoring run just before the half.
The Bulldogs settled back in after Henderson and Fuller’s 3-pointers helped cut Lanett’s lead down to five points with 5:40 to go until the break, but at that point Lanett caught fire once again. Dozier delivered a fastbreak dunk to take the wind out of the Bulldogs’ sails, Abner knocked down a pair of free throws and Dozier hit a layup in the span of exactly two minutes of game time.