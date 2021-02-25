Lanett boys finish off Geneva County to reach state semifinals

The tense final minutes of play followed a first half in which Lanett set itself up well to take the game over.

The Panthers started the game strong before really taking their game to the next level before the first quarter was in the books.

Lanett trailed Geneva County 9-6 with a little under four minutes to go after four points from Dozier and two from Cheeks, but then Cheeks drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game before Markavious Atkinson came right back with a 3 of his own to push the Panthers ahead.

The Panthers were only getting started at that point. Gibson added a layup and two free throws one minute later, and Abner connected on a layup to seal a 12-0 scoring run that gave Lanett a nine-point advantage entering the second quarter.

Lanett’s strong stretch to end the quarter coincided with Geneva County committing three turnovers and missing two shots from the field.

The Panthers put together another similar scoring run just before the half.