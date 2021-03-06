Lanett boys' late rally not enough to avoid loss to Midfield in state title game

BIRMINGHAM — With the minutes winding down in Saturday’s Class 2A state title game, the Lanett Panthers proved they were able to hit clutch shots to keep their hopes of winning yet another championship alive.
The only problem was the Panthers couldn’t get the stops they so desperately needed in order to close the gap.
Lanett rallied after trailing Midfield by 11 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Patriots’ ability to connect on their late free throws left the Panthers with a 58-54 loss. The defeat offered a disappointing ending for a Lanett squad that led by six at halftime and marked the second straight season the Panthers have lost in the state championship game.
"Hats off to Midfield. They fought the whole time, and my guys did, too," Lanett coach Trentavious McCants said. "A lot of people thought the championship game was the semifinal between them and Calhoun, but we proved them wrong ... I'm glad my guys came out and fought the whole game."
Lanett (19-5) trailed 45-34 with 4:41 to go in the game when the Panthers began clawing their way back.
Tra Abner delivered a layup off an Alanteo Cheeks pass to give the Panthers a quick burst of momentum, and after Midfield’s Shannon Jones hit one free throw Kintavious Dozier came to life offensively with a 3-pointer to cut the Patriots’ lead to five with 3:16 still to go.
Following a missed one-and-one by Lanett and Jamarkus Alexander’s layup for Midfield (26-6), Dozier again stepped up with another 3, which whittled Midfield’s lead back down to four.
As Lanett’s Markavious Atkinson explained after the game, the mindset was all about the Panthers keeping their heads up and fighting to stay in contention.
“[The main thing was] keep fighting and body language like Coach always says,” Atkinson said. “We always have to keep our body language right to try and get back in the game.”
The back-and-forth nature of those possessions set the tone for the rest of the game. Midfield hit eight of the 12 free-throw attempts it shot over the last 1:56 of the action. Although Dozier produced nine points in that time — including one last 3-pointer with just three seconds still on the game clock — it wasn’t enough for the Panthers to make their way back.
After starting slow offensively, Dozier finished the game with 15 points — all of which he scored in the fourth quarter — along with two assists and two steals. Abner led Lanett with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Atkinson contributed nine points and six rebounds.
Dozier and Abner were named to the Class 2A All-Tournament team. They joined Midfield’s Demariee Jones, who was named Tournament MVP after putting up 23 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday, and Anthony Johnson, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Calhoun’s J.D. Davison, an Alabama signee, was the final All-Tournament selection.
The Panthers’ problems against the Patriots truly began in the third quarter.
Lanett watched its two-possession lead slip away quickly after halftime thanks in large part to poor shot selection and five turnovers. The situation went from bad to worse with 4:13 to go before the fourth, when Jones hit a jumper to give Midfield a two-point lead and drew a foul on the shot before Lanett’s Caden Story was called for a technical foul.
Jones made the most of the situation by hitting the and-one free throw then hitting the two technical-foul free throws. Jones’ hard drive to the basketball effectively swung the game by five points, which were five points the Panthers so desperately needed when the end of the game arrived.
Lanett was outscored 17-3 in the third quarter and entered the final eight minutes trailing by eight.
“Basically at halftime I told the guys, 'Basketball is a game of runs,’” Midfield coach Javen Smith said. “Not too many times in this playoff can I recall where we were down at the half. Basically I told the guys, 'We've just got to make a run ... The team that wants it more today, that's who's going to come out on top.'”
The Panthers stayed within striking distance of the Patriots in the first half before finally getting into a rhythm just before the break.
Lanett trailed 20-15 with just over three-and-a-half minutes to go in the second quarter when the Panthers’ offense proved its firepower. Cheeks drilled a jumper and the ensuing and-one free throw, and after an Atkinson jumper Cheeks stepped up again with a 3-pointer to hand Lanett a three-point lead.
Atkinson put the finishing touches on an 11-0 Lanett run in the last minute of first-half action. He hit the first of two free throws with 48 seconds remaining in the quarter, and with 16 seconds remaining on the clock he caught a pass from the other side of the court and softly put up a jumper to give the Panthers a 26-20 advantage at the break.
The strong second quarter by Lanett followed an opening period where points were hard to come by for either team. The early nerves were evident Saturday, as the two squads ended the first quarter having shot 6-of-27 from the field.
McCants explained Lanett faced adversity throughout the season, from the coronavirus pandemic to not being included in the early rankings to Lanett High School catching on fire on Feb. 1. The Panthers encountered more adversity during the pregame Saturday after a bus carrying Lanett fans caught fire en route to Birmingham — McCants said in the postgame he was told those on board were OK — but once again the mission for his players was to focus on the game.
The Panthers found motivation in playing for a cause and proving doubters wrong, and it led the team to the state championship game once again. While the end result wasn’t what McCants and his players had in mind, the journey still left McCants proud of their efforts.