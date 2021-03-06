Lanett boys' late rally not enough to avoid loss to Midfield in state title game

Lanett trailed 20-15 with just over three-and-a-half minutes to go in the second quarter when the Panthers’ offense proved its firepower. Cheeks drilled a jumper and the ensuing and-one free throw, and after an Atkinson jumper Cheeks stepped up again with a 3-pointer to hand Lanett a three-point lead.

Atkinson put the finishing touches on an 11-0 Lanett run in the last minute of first-half action. He hit the first of two free throws with 48 seconds remaining in the quarter, and with 16 seconds remaining on the clock he caught a pass from the other side of the court and softly put up a jumper to give the Panthers a 26-20 advantage at the break.

The strong second quarter by Lanett followed an opening period where points were hard to come by for either team. The early nerves were evident Saturday, as the two squads ended the first quarter having shot 6-of-27 from the field.

McCants explained Lanett faced adversity throughout the season, from the coronavirus pandemic to not being included in the early rankings to Lanett High School catching on fire on Feb. 1. The Panthers encountered more adversity during the pregame Saturday after a bus carrying Lanett fans caught fire en route to Birmingham — McCants said in the postgame he was told those on board were OK — but once again the mission for his players was to focus on the game.