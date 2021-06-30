Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story honors late teammate with commitment date

Story’s efforts earned him first team All-State honors as well as the O-A News’ Defensive Player of the Year award.

Story is considered a four-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 30th-best defensive lineman and the 11th-best prospect in the state of Alabama’s 2022 class.

Story has not listed his top schools, though he spoke highly of Auburn in March after attending the Tigers’ open spring practice. He was especially struck by new defensive line coach Nick Eason, who was active throughout the practice and was audible for most of the afternoon.

“[The open practice] was great because I know I could end up there, you never know. It just depends on where God takes me,” Story said on March 21. “It was just great going out there to see how practice is, how they move around, how they act at practice and how they do practice.”

As for the most important factors, Story said he is looking for a program with a family atmosphere, a great fan base and great facilities.