Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story honors late teammate with commitment date

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story has decided when he’ll make his college commitment, and it’s a day that has significant meaning for himself and his family.
Story announced on Tuesday he’ll announce his college decision on Aug. 1. The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Story has 16 scholarship offers, including ones from Auburn, Texas A&M, and UCF.
Story chose Aug. 1 to honor former Lanett teammate Quae Houston, who died on Aug. 1 last year at 18 years old after finishing his high school career and preparing to start his time at Faulkner University. Houston was essentially another sibling for Story, and his sudden loss was a tragic blow for the entire family as well as the Lanett community.
“To me it was very important to honor my brother. It’s something we always talked about,” Story said.
Story has plenty of attention on him with one month left in his recruitment, and rightfully so.
Story was outstanding on the Panthers’ defensive line in 2020 and ended the year with 58 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. His play was crucial for a Lanett defense that was yet again dominant during a season in which the Panthers produced four shutouts and only gave up 7.8 points per game.
Story’s efforts earned him first team All-State honors as well as the O-A News’ Defensive Player of the Year award.
Story is considered a four-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 30th-best defensive lineman and the 11th-best prospect in the state of Alabama’s 2022 class.
Story has not listed his top schools, though he spoke highly of Auburn in March after attending the Tigers’ open spring practice. He was especially struck by new defensive line coach Nick Eason, who was active throughout the practice and was audible for most of the afternoon.
“[The open practice] was great because I know I could end up there, you never know. It just depends on where God takes me,” Story said on March 21. “It was just great going out there to see how practice is, how they move around, how they act at practice and how they do practice.”
As for the most important factors, Story said he is looking for a program with a family atmosphere, a great fan base and great facilities.