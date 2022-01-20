Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story names top three schools, sets commitment date

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story is set to make February’s National Signing Day an interesting one.
Story announced Thursday that he will be choosing between Auburn, Clemson and Florida on Feb. 2 during a ceremony at Lanett. Story had been committed to Auburn before backing off his pledge on Jan. 16.
I Will Be Signing February 2nd @ 10 A.M. EST in the Lanett High School Gymnasium!! 🙏🏾 EVERYONE INVITED!!! pic.twitter.com/2tZAFXgY8g— ᶜˢ⁵ 💰 (@CadenStory) January 20, 2022
Story originally committed to the Tigers on Aug. 1 but re-opened his recruitment shortly after the departure of Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason, who is now at Clemson. Despite decommitting, Story emphasized Auburn is still in the mix.
Eason took an in-home visit to see Story on Jan. 17. Story is also set to take an official visit to Florida on Jan. 28.
Story was expected to be a difference maker for Lanett as a senior, and he wasted little time in proving he was just that.
Story capped off his senior season with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2021. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound Story was also credited with 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on a Panthers’ defense that only allowed 9.5 points per game.
Story was named the ASWA Class 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year during the Mr. Football banquet on Jan. 13. He played in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2.
Story is considered a four-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 12th-best prospect in Alabama’s 2022 class and the 28th-best defensive lineman in the entire country.