Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story names top three schools, sets commitment date

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story is set to make February’s National Signing Day an interesting one.

Story announced Thursday that he will be choosing between Auburn, Clemson and Florida on Feb. 2 during a ceremony at Lanett. Story had been committed to Auburn before backing off his pledge on Jan. 16.

Story originally committed to the Tigers on Aug. 1 but re-opened his recruitment shortly after the departure of Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason, who is now at Clemson. Despite decommitting, Story emphasized Auburn is still in the mix.

Eason took an in-home visit to see Story on Jan. 17. Story is also set to take an official visit to Florida on Jan. 28.

Story was expected to be a difference maker for Lanett as a senior, and he wasted little time in proving he was just that.