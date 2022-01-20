 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story names top three schools, sets commitment date
0 Comments
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story names top three schools, sets commitment date

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lanett vs Valley high school football - 2021

Lanett’s Caden Story (5) prepares for the coin toss prior to the Panthers' game against Valley on Aug. 27 in Valley.

 ERIC STARLING/FOR THE O-A NEWS

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story is set to make February’s National Signing Day an interesting one.

Story announced Thursday that he will be choosing between Auburn, Clemson and Florida on Feb. 2 during a ceremony at Lanett. Story had been committed to Auburn before backing off his pledge on Jan. 16.

Story originally committed to the Tigers on Aug. 1 but re-opened his recruitment shortly after the departure of Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason, who is now at Clemson. Despite decommitting, Story emphasized Auburn is still in the mix.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eason took an in-home visit to see Story on Jan. 17. Story is also set to take an official visit to Florida on Jan. 28.

Story was expected to be a difference maker for Lanett as a senior, and he wasted little time in proving he was just that.

Story capped off his senior season with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2021. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound Story was also credited with 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on a Panthers’ defense that only allowed 9.5 points per game.

Story was named the ASWA Class 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year during the Mr. Football banquet on Jan. 13. He played in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2.

Story is considered a four-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 12th-best prospect in Alabama’s 2022 class and the 28th-best defensive lineman in the entire country.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert