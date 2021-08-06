Lanett expects to be back in the title hunt again. Will the Panthers contend for a championship again?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

Lanett’s new seniors have been playing together since they were boys.

As Clifford Story built a power program at Lanett, they were bought-in, playing rec league together and dreaming of the day they could contend for a state championship with the Panthers.

Now, those boys make up a massive 21-man senior class for the Lanett football team.

Story had an 11-player senior class last year, which is a big one for a program bouncing between the 1A and 2A classifications. But with those 11 stepping out, those 21 from the class of 2022 are now set to take the field at the same time together and play together again under the lights.

“The good thing about these guys, they’ve all played rec together and this is going to be the first time that all of them have the chance to get on the field together as a unit,” Story said. “So we’re very excited with where we are and where we’re headed.”