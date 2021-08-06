Lanett expects to be back in the title hunt again. Will the Panthers contend for a championship again?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
Lanett’s new seniors have been playing together since they were boys.
As Clifford Story built a power program at Lanett, they were bought-in, playing rec league together and dreaming of the day they could contend for a state championship with the Panthers.
Now, those boys make up a massive 21-man senior class for the Lanett football team.
Story had an 11-player senior class last year, which is a big one for a program bouncing between the 1A and 2A classifications. But with those 11 stepping out, those 21 from the class of 2022 are now set to take the field at the same time together and play together again under the lights.
“The good thing about these guys, they’ve all played rec together and this is going to be the first time that all of them have the chance to get on the field together as a unit,” Story said. “So we’re very excited with where we are and where we’re headed.”
Markevious Atkinson is set to play quarterback for the Panthers. He’s one of those seniors, and Story said he’s trimmed up this season to get himself faster and more mobile, while he enters this season with another year of experience behind center under his belt.
This Lanett group isn’t just big in numbers, but it’s big in size, too.
“It’s going to give me a huge advantage, because I’ll probably run the ball more than I have in the past,” Story said. “I was a quarterback in high school so I used to like to throw it around, but I’m going to have a plethora of running backs and I’m going to have a huge offensive line.
“We’re going to big up front and we’re going to be fast and we’re going to be physical,” he added.
DEFENSE
The defense is anchored by the coach’s son, four-star defensive lineman Caden Story — who is an impact player capable of taking over games. He’s joined on defense by linebacker Alanteo Cheeks and Ja’Vontae Cooper, who plays on both sides of the ball.
“This year, with all of us playing together, I just feel like it’s going to come together just the way it should be,” Cheeks said. “When we were young, we were always playing together, and we dreamed of our senior year, of playing together and all that.
“Now that it’s here I just feel like we’re going to show up and show out.”
With those seniors leading the way, the Lanett defense is sure to be an imposing force again. The Panthers allowed just 7.8 points per game last season, and finished the year with four shutouts.
“I just think it’s going to be special because it’s all we talk about,” Cooper said. “Everything’s going to come together.”
The Panthers will not shy from their expectation to compete for — and win — a state championship this season. Lanett won the state title in 2017 and 2019. Last year, the team’s season ended in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs in a loss against fellow contender Leroy.
“When you don’t win it, I’m telling you, it does something to you internally, and it drives you more and more each year,” Story said.
“I know I’ve got a group of guys ... who have got exposure to playing in the big game. They know what it feels like to put this ring on your hand. And that’s what we’re going to do. I don’t shy away from it. People love to say, ‘Coach, that’s bragging.’ No, it’s not bragging. It’s believing.
“I tell them all the time: We’re going to be around when the grass is brown.”
