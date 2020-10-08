Lanett flexes muscle in blowout win over Ranburne

LANETT — Lanett opened its Thursday night matchup by kicking the ball to visiting Ranburne.
Thirteen snaps later, the Panthers were up by three touchdowns.
Lanett created huge plays on offense, defense and special teams in a 48-0 rout of Ranburne at Morgan-Washburn Stadium. The Panthers moved to 6-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in Region 4-2A play with the blowout victory, which was their fourth shutout of the season.
“It’s great, because it’s time for it to start getting put all together — especially this late in the season,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. “I’ve been preaching it week in and week out. It's time for us to start getting all three phases to execute to the best of our abilities. And they did that tonight.”
Lanett was led by the senior duo of Kadarius Zackery and D’quez Madden, who each scored three touchdowns and racked up more than 100 all-purpose yards in the first half.
Zackery scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown run on Lanett’s first drive and returned a punt back 70 yards for a score on the ensuing Ranburne possession.
“K-Zack, he’s a playmaker,” Story said. “We’re gonna put the ball in his hands… Just let him make plays with his legs. He can run the ball extremely well. And we gradually are adding some passes in there, too, so teams can’t just lock in and focus on his running ability.”
Zackery showed off that arm by tossing a 31-yard touchdown pass to Madden late in the first quarter. Madden broke off touchdown runs of 31 and 36 yards in the first half and made several Ranburne defenders miss on all three of his scores.
“D’quez is an awesome football player,” Story said. “He practices the way he plays. He’s a strong kid who works extremely hard. We’re just gonna feed him going ahead. I’ve told my offensive coordinator the past few weeks that we need to feed D’quez until he taps out. He’s that kind of back.”
The Zackery and Madden show was aided by a dominant showing from Lanett’s “Black Bandits” defense against a Ranburne team that had only won one game so far this season. Larontavious Hurston intercepted a pass on the visiting Bulldogs’ first play of the game, and the Panthers’ reserves forced a Ranburne fumble on their last offensive snap.
More than half of Ranburne’s plays in the first quarter went backwards, with junior defensive end Caden “Pop” Story breaking through for several sacks and tackles for loss early.
“They work hard,” Clifford Story said of his defense. “I’ve got good coaches who push them every day, week in and week out in practice. They don’t let them take plays off, and they stay on them… Tonight, it showed. We played well. We got off blocks. We got to the football.”
With the game well in hand by Madden’s second touchdown run in the second quarter, Lanett put Markavious Atkinson in at quarterback for Zackery. Atkinson went a perfect 4-for-4 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns — a 40-yarder to Makel Patrick late in the second quarter, then an 84-yard catch-and-run on a screen to Da’ishun Walker in the fourth quarter.
“If we can put it all together and keep Atkinson locked in and focused, we’ll have two good quarterbacks moving forward,” Story said.
With Lanett putting up 218 yards on just 19 offensive snaps in the first half, Walker’s huge touchdown reception and the late Ranburne fumble served as the lone highlights of a running-clock second half in Lanett.
Ranburne threatened to score late in the third quarter, but Lanett forced a turnover on downs inside its own red zone early in the fourth to preserve yet another shutout.
“All three phases were hitting tonight,” Story said. “So, tonight, he was able to get that big punt return, and we were able to make some big plays. And, fortunately, we were able to keep them out of the end zone.”
Lanett will put its undefeated region record on the line next Friday night with a trip to Randolph County, which entered Thursday with a perfect 6-0 record. If the Panthers win that game, they will most likely capture their fourth straight region title.
“I preached it all week long, this could be a trap game,” Story said. “Don’t take (Ranburne’s) record for granted. They’re always well-coached, and they always hit you in the mouth. And we came out tonight and took the fight to them. But we’ve just got to keep building on this, because we’ve got a big game next week.”
Lanett 48, Ranburne 0
Ranburne — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lanett — 27 14 0 7 — 48
First quarter
L — Kadarius Zackery 11 run (kick good), 11:00
L — Zackery 70 punt return (kick good), 9:15
L — D’quez Madden 31 run (kick no good), 6:49
L — Madden 31 pass from Zackery (kick good), 0:52
Second quarter
L — Madden 36 run (2-pt good), 5:44
L — Makel Patrick 40 pass from Markavious Atkinson (2-pt no good), 3:04
Fourth quarter
L — Da’ishun Walker 84 pass from Atkinson (kick good), 5:00
