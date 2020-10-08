Lanett flexes muscle in blowout win over Ranburne

LANETT — Lanett opened its Thursday night matchup by kicking the ball to visiting Ranburne.

Thirteen snaps later, the Panthers were up by three touchdowns.

Lanett created huge plays on offense, defense and special teams in a 48-0 rout of Ranburne at Morgan-Washburn Stadium. The Panthers moved to 6-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in Region 4-2A play with the blowout victory, which was their fourth shutout of the season.

“It’s great, because it’s time for it to start getting put all together — especially this late in the season,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. “I’ve been preaching it week in and week out. It's time for us to start getting all three phases to execute to the best of our abilities. And they did that tonight.”

Lanett was led by the senior duo of Kadarius Zackery and D’quez Madden, who each scored three touchdowns and racked up more than 100 all-purpose yards in the first half.

Zackery scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown run on Lanett’s first drive and returned a punt back 70 yards for a score on the ensuing Ranburne possession.