Lanett football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

The faces change, but the standards stay the same.

Lanett has a young team this season, returning just three starters on the offensive side of the ball, but the Panthers have the same championship expectations they’ve had under 14th-year head coach Clifford Story.

“We’re going to be young,” Story said at High School Football Media Days in Opelika. “We’ve got three guys returning on offense and five guys returning on defense. But the unique thing about that, all the guys that’s stepping up to play, they’ve got playing experience. We rotate guys a lot and we play a lot of kids, so I’m not worried about the number of guys we’ve got returning, because it’s embedded in them how well we compete and how hard we compete and how hard we play.”

Story brought with him to media days wide receiver Elijah Whitfield, offensive lineman Cameron Sutton, offensive lineman Taysean Darden and tight end Donahvan Dyer — all players he’ll turn to in hopes to carry on the tradition of excellence at Lanett.

Lanett won state championships in 2017 and 2019 and holds the longest winning streak among region games in the AHSAA at 33 straight. Lanett has won the region title five years running, including a region championship win last season while facing a lot of adversity. Lanett’s fieldhouse burned down in a devastating fire last offseason, leaving the Panthers to pick up the pieces.

“We have had a tough, tough year,” Story said. “2021 was a tough season for us. We lost our fieldhouse. We had to drive a bus over to a church to work out. We had to use our school auditorium as our fieldhouse, and it took a toll on everybody. But it also caused us to grow up, and be more responsible and accountable for a whole lot of things. These guys really bought into it and we were able to get it done.”

DEFENSE

For the first time in a while, Story won’t have one of his own sons out on the field leading Lanett.

But he’ll still have a baby — because, as a coach, defense is his baby.

He laughed at media days when he was asked about how the defense would be returning five starters and losing his youngest son, Caden Story, who signed with Clemson.

“I’m defensive background,” he smiled. “We’re going to play defense. These guys that are up here on this stage, they know my whole vibe changes when we transition to defense from offense in practice. We’re going to play great defense. I’ve got a bunch of great guys. These guys here are going to two-platoon and play on both sides of the ball, and they’re filthy and they’re nasty. The energy that they bring day in and day out, it means a lot. You’ll see. We’re going to play good defense. We’re going to hang our hat on it.”

He gestured to Whitfield, Sutton, Darden and Dyer, all of whom will play on both sides of the ball.

Whitfield makes his name on the defensive side. He scored three defensive touchdowns for Lanett last season, pulling down six interceptions. He finished last season with 49 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.

Lanett Panthers 2022 football schedule Aug. 20 vs. Notasulga (6:15 p.m. CT at Lanett Kickoff Classic) Aug. 26 vs. Valley Sept. 2 at Horseshoe Bend* Sept. 9 vs. Highland Home* Sept. 16 at Luverne* Sept. 23 vs. Handley Sept. 30 at Reeltown* Oct. 7 vs. LaFayette* Oct. 14 at Goshen* Oct. 21 vs. Barbour County* *-denotes Region 3-2A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Clifford Story (14th season at LHS; 109-44 overall record) >> Stadium: Morgan-Washburn Stadium >> Region: Class 2A, Region 3 >> 2021 record: 10-3 (7-0) >> Returning Starters: 8 (3 offense, 5 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2021 >> State Titles: 2017, 2019