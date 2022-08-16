Lanett football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

JUSTIN LEE
OFFENSE
The faces change, but the standards stay the same.
Lanett has a young team this season, returning just three starters on the offensive side of the ball, but the Panthers have the same championship expectations they’ve had under 14th-year head coach Clifford Story.
“We’re going to be young,” Story said at High School Football Media Days in Opelika. “We’ve got three guys returning on offense and five guys returning on defense. But the unique thing about that, all the guys that’s stepping up to play, they’ve got playing experience. We rotate guys a lot and we play a lot of kids, so I’m not worried about the number of guys we’ve got returning, because it’s embedded in them how well we compete and how hard we compete and how hard we play.”
Story brought with him to media days wide receiver Elijah Whitfield, offensive lineman Cameron Sutton, offensive lineman Taysean Darden and tight end Donahvan Dyer — all players he’ll turn to in hopes to carry on the tradition of excellence at Lanett.
Lanett won state championships in 2017 and 2019 and holds the longest winning streak among region games in the AHSAA at 33 straight. Lanett has won the region title five years running, including a region championship win last season while facing a lot of adversity. Lanett’s fieldhouse burned down in a devastating fire last offseason, leaving the Panthers to pick up the pieces.
“We have had a tough, tough year,” Story said. “2021 was a tough season for us. We lost our fieldhouse. We had to drive a bus over to a church to work out. We had to use our school auditorium as our fieldhouse, and it took a toll on everybody. But it also caused us to grow up, and be more responsible and accountable for a whole lot of things. These guys really bought into it and we were able to get it done.”
DEFENSE
For the first time in a while, Story won’t have one of his own sons out on the field leading Lanett.
But he’ll still have a baby — because, as a coach, defense is his baby.
He laughed at media days when he was asked about how the defense would be returning five starters and losing his youngest son, Caden Story, who signed with Clemson.
“I’m defensive background,” he smiled. “We’re going to play defense. These guys that are up here on this stage, they know my whole vibe changes when we transition to defense from offense in practice. We’re going to play great defense. I’ve got a bunch of great guys. These guys here are going to two-platoon and play on both sides of the ball, and they’re filthy and they’re nasty. The energy that they bring day in and day out, it means a lot. You’ll see. We’re going to play good defense. We’re going to hang our hat on it.”
He gestured to Whitfield, Sutton, Darden and Dyer, all of whom will play on both sides of the ball.
Whitfield makes his name on the defensive side. He scored three defensive touchdowns for Lanett last season, pulling down six interceptions. He finished last season with 49 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Lanett Panthers 2022 football schedule
Aug. 20 vs. Notasulga (6:15 p.m. CT at Lanett Kickoff Classic)
Aug. 26 vs. Valley
Sept. 2 at Horseshoe Bend*
Sept. 9 vs. Highland Home*
Sept. 16 at Luverne*
Sept. 23 vs. Handley
Sept. 30 at Reeltown*
Oct. 7 vs. LaFayette*
Oct. 14 at Goshen*
Oct. 21 vs. Barbour County*
*-denotes Region 3-2A game
Vital stats
>> Head Coach: Clifford Story (14th season at LHS; 109-44 overall record)
>> Stadium: Morgan-Washburn Stadium
>> Region: Class 2A, Region 3
>> 2021 record: 10-3 (7-0)
>> Returning Starters: 8 (3 offense, 5 defense)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2021
>> Last Region Title: 2021 >> State Titles: 2017, 2019
PHOTOS: Lanett vs. LaFayette football
Lanett's Isaiah Green (6) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Kejuan Greene (20) carries for a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett head coach Clifford Story speaks to his team after the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Kejuan Greene (20) tackles LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett’s Caden Story (5) shows some enthusiasm between plays in the first half of the Panthers’ rivalry game against LaFayette on Sept. 17, 2021, in Opelika.
Adam Sparks,
for the
Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette quarterback Tazarius Towles (3) throws a pass in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) catches a pass i the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) carries in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Joshua Combs (13) carries in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett’s Javontae Cooper (52) dives at LaFayette’s Willie Baker (22) during the rivalry game Friday at Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) carries in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Lamontae Gilbert (70) tackles LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (13) looks to throw in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (13) scrambles in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett’s D’quez Madden (1) carries for a 50-yard touchdown against LaFayette on Friday in Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Daishun Walker (8) kicks off in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
In this file photo, LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) runs with the ball Sept. 17 in Opelika.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) carries in the first half of the Bulldogs' game against Lanett on Sept. 17 in Opelika.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Alanteo Cheeks (10) tackles LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Chandler Winston (7) intercepts a pass in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Lamontae Gilbert (70) and Bryant Story (11) converge on LaFayette's London Edwards (12) in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Caden Story (5) runs with a catch in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Caden Story (5) runs with a catch in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Isaiah Green (6) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Isaiah Green (6) tackles LaFayette's Joshua Combs (13) during a kick return in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) leaps over Lanett's Elijah Whitfield (18) during a run in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Teiko Williams (9) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Teiko Williams (9) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (13) scrambles in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Alanteo Cheeks (10) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (13) throws a pass in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Elijah Whitfield (18)
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett heed coach Clifford Story expresses displeasure during a timeout in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Isaiah Green (6) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Alanteo Cheeks (10) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Montavious Dunson (35) tackles LaFayette's Joshua Combs (13) in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's David McCoy (2) throws a pass in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) takes the ball away from Lanett's Cadarius Guilbeaux (14) in midair for a catch in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Montavious Dunson (35) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett head coach Clifford Story (left) and LaFayette head coach Juan Williams (right) meet at midfield before the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The LaFayette Bulldogs come together during pregame warm-ups. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Lanett Panthers show some energy during pregame warm-ups. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett’s D’quez Madden (1) wields a Lanett flag to lead the team onto the field before the game against LaFayette on Sept. 17 in Opelika.
Adam Sparks, For the Opelika-Auburn News
The Lanett Panthers take the field before kickoff. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Lanett Panthers raise their helmets as the Lanett High School band plays the alma mater after the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Lanett Panthers raise their helmets as the Lanett High School band plays the alma mater after the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett head coach Clifford Story speaks to his team after the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!