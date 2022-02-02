Lanett four-star defensive lineman Caden Story signs with Clemson

When Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story visited Clemson as an eighth grader alongside older brother Kristian, he began dreaming of one day suiting up for the Tigers.
On Wednesday, Story took a major step toward making that happen.
Story signed with Clemson on Wednesday, choosing the Tigers over fellow finalists Auburn and Florida. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound Story first picked up an offer from Clemson on Jan. 24.
“This decision was the hardest decision of my life. I wanted to choose all three schools, but I could only choose one,” Story said. “It was just the love and support that Clemson showed when I was on my visit. Clemson has always been a dream school of mine, so when I first received an offer from Clemson it was amazing. It was a great feeling. I went down and visited the campus, and I fell in love with it.”
Story’s father, Lanett head coach Clifford Story, explained his youngest son wrestled with the decision for days before deciding Clemson was too much to pass up.
The elder Story explained his son built a strong relationship with Clemson defensive line coach Nick Eason, who recruited Story while Eason was at Auburn. Eason visited Story and his family the day after Story decommitted from Auburn on Jan. 16 before Story and his family visited Clemson on Jan. 21.
Clifford Story also pointed to ties with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who grew up in Valley and has several connections with the Story family.
From a coach’s perspective, Clifford Story lauded his youngest son’s athleticism and noted how versatile he is for his size. From the personal perspective, he applauded his son for his hard work and everything he’s put in to reach this moment.
"Caden has really developed and really grown into a great young man. He's very humble. He loves people. He don't like to disappoint anyone," said Clifford Story, who's oldest son Tre played at Richmond and Tuskegee and middle son Kristian plays at Alabama. "To have three kids go to school [is amazing]. I don't owe no college nothing at this point. That's a blessing, and we're blessed.”
Story is considered a four-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 10th-best prospect in Alabama’s 2022 class and the 27th-best defensive lineman in the entire country.
Story was a force on the Lanett defensive line in 2021 and racked up 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2021. He was also credited with 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on a Panthers’ defense that only allowed 9.5 points per game.
Story’s performances every Friday night led to him earning first team All-State recognition as well as winning the ASWA Class 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year award during the Mr. Football Banquet in January.
Story’s recruitment was an extremely difficult process, but come signing day he was all in on joining the Tigers. When asked what he was most excited about when it came to Clemson, Story made it clear where his priorities were.
“I'm just ready to work,” Story said.