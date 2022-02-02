Lanett four-star defensive lineman Caden Story signs with Clemson

When Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story visited Clemson as an eighth grader alongside older brother Kristian, he began dreaming of one day suiting up for the Tigers.

On Wednesday, Story took a major step toward making that happen.

Story signed with Clemson on Wednesday, choosing the Tigers over fellow finalists Auburn and Florida. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound Story first picked up an offer from Clemson on Jan. 24.

“This decision was the hardest decision of my life. I wanted to choose all three schools, but I could only choose one,” Story said. “It was just the love and support that Clemson showed when I was on my visit. Clemson has always been a dream school of mine, so when I first received an offer from Clemson it was amazing. It was a great feeling. I went down and visited the campus, and I fell in love with it.”

Story’s father, Lanett head coach Clifford Story, explained his youngest son wrestled with the decision for days before deciding Clemson was too much to pass up.