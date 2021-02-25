Lanett girls hold off rival LaFayette for state semifinals berth

The Lanett Lady Panthers battled rival LaFayette three times during the regular season and the area tournament, and all three matchups were nail-biters. Lanett was likely expecting another tight contest in Thursday’s regional final matchup, but this time the Lady Panthers proved they were ready to finish strong.
Lanett got the better of LaFayette with a Class 2A state semifinal berth on the line, as the Panthers surged ahead in the third quarter then held off a late Lady Bulldogs’ rally to secure a 53-47 victory. Lanett moves on to face either Falkville or Hatton on Wednesday in Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
The Lady Panthers took the lead in the third quarter thanks to some key baskets from Alyse Madden and Ameria Zeigler.
Lanett trailed by one with just over three minutes to go in the third when Zeigler dropped a 3-pointer, which propelled the Lady Panthers to a two-point lead. Madden came right back on the next Lanett possession and connected on a layup, which created a four-point game.
LaFayette’s Feliah Greer answered with a layup before Zeigler dropped a jumper that again handed the Lady Panthers a two-possession lead. Greer and Samahria Davidson traded free throws in the time that remained to leave Lanett with a 37-33 lead entering the final eight minutes of play.
After LaFayette’s Shalexia Little hit a layup to close the gap early in the fourth quarter, Madden and teammate Breanna Glaze kept Lanett rolling with a barrage of five points to give the Lady Panthers a seven-point lead, their largest of the game.
The lead still stood at seven with four minutes to go when the Lady Bulldogs began a late push to try and save their season.
Greer close the gap to five with two free throws with 3:51 still on the clock, and 17 seconds later she fired the ball to teammate Talia Lee, who hit a jumper to cut Lanett’s lead to three. Greer returned to the free-throw line nearly 30 seconds later and recovered after missing her first free throw by hitting her second to create a two-point game with plenty of time to work with.
As impressive as LaFayette’s rally was, Madden had no interest in letting the Lady Bulldogs get any closer.
Madden answered Greer’s free throw almost immediately by hitting a layup to push the lead back to four with 2:52 remaining. The two teams traded possessions on missed shots and turnovers before Greer fouled Glaze, who hit both of her free throws to propel the Lady Panthers to a six-point lead with 1:29 still left to play.
LaFayette’s Aeronique Kyles cut the lead back down to four with two free throws, but again Madden answered right back with a layup to create a six-point difference with 1:18 to go. Glaze added another free throw with 37 seconds remaining before Lee did the same 16 seconds later to make it a 51-45 score.
Madden got her chance to put the game out of reach after Lee’s free throw, and she came through for her team. She drilled both free throws to leave LaFayette down eight with 20 seconds to go to ensure the Lady Bulldogs’ luck had finally run out.
Madden led Lanett with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with nine rebounds. Glaze had nine points and Davidson chipped in eight points and five rebounds.
Greer was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points and also had eight rebounds and five steals. Little had eight points and six rebounds.
The competitive final two quarters matched an intense opening 16 minutes in which both teams showed what they were capable of doing.
The two teams traded leads and big shots for the better part of the first half.
Greer led the charge for LaFayette, and she was pivotal in the final minutes of a first quarter that featured seven lead changes. She had the ball in her hands as the seconds ticked down, and she worked her way through a crowded lane and came through with a layup just before the buzzer to give the Lady Bulldogs a 15-13 lead.
Greer and teammate Alahbraj Todd helped LaFayette build a four-point lead with 2:22 to go in the second quarter before Lanett found the points it needed before the break.
Davidson hit a 3-pointer to draw the Lady Panthers within one point, but Ebony Williams came through with a layup with 32 seconds left in the quarter to stretch LaFayette’s lead back to three.
This time it was Jayla Higgins who made a play right before the buzzer, as she fired up a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining that hit the mark and left the game tied 24-24 at halftime.