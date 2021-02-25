Lanett girls hold off rival LaFayette for state semifinals berth

The lead still stood at seven with four minutes to go when the Lady Bulldogs began a late push to try and save their season.

Greer close the gap to five with two free throws with 3:51 still on the clock, and 17 seconds later she fired the ball to teammate Talia Lee, who hit a jumper to cut Lanett’s lead to three. Greer returned to the free-throw line nearly 30 seconds later and recovered after missing her first free throw by hitting her second to create a two-point game with plenty of time to work with.

As impressive as LaFayette’s rally was, Madden had no interest in letting the Lady Bulldogs get any closer.

Madden answered Greer’s free throw almost immediately by hitting a layup to push the lead back to four with 2:52 remaining. The two teams traded possessions on missed shots and turnovers before Greer fouled Glaze, who hit both of her free throws to propel the Lady Panthers to a six-point lead with 1:29 still left to play.

LaFayette’s Aeronique Kyles cut the lead back down to four with two free throws, but again Madden answered right back with a layup to create a six-point difference with 1:18 to go. Glaze added another free throw with 37 seconds remaining before Lee did the same 16 seconds later to make it a 51-45 score.