Lanett girls’ late push not enough in semifinals loss to Hatton

The Lanett girls did their best to keep pace with Hatton during Wednesday’s Class 2A state semifinals, but time and time again the Lady Panthers struggled to put up points.
While the Lady Panthers found some late life, it proved to not be enough to keep their season alive.
The Lady Panthers rallied to cut Hatton’s lead to five with a little under two minutes to go Wednesday, but it was as close as they got in a 45-38 loss. The game was a struggle offensively for Lanett, which shot just over 24 percent from the field and only hit nine of its 21 free-throw attempts.
“I'm proud of my girls. They didn't give up this season. A lot of people had written us off earlier this year, and I'm really proud of the way they fought and bonded together and finished the season strong,” Lanett coach Charlie Williams said. “My motto about girls basketball is three things: made free throws, made layups and ball security. We didn't make free throws at the end, missed a lot of layups in that final minute and 39 seconds. We had some costly turnovers. Those get you beat every time in girls basketball.”
Lanett remained in contention for most of Wednesday’s contest, but it truly made things interesting as the final minutes of action began.
The Lady Panthers trailed by nine with just over two minutes to go when Breanna Glaze caught a pass from teammate Ameria Zeigler then raced down the court for a fastbreak layup to create a seven-point contest with 1:52 to go. Zeigler came right back on Hatton’s next possession and stole the ball but was fouled soon after, leading to the sophomore hitting two free throws to make it a 43-38 game with 1:39 left to play.
Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, Zeigler’s free throws were as close as they got to the Hatton lead.
Alyse Madden gave Lanett a golden opportunity by coming up with a steal on the next Hatton possession, but the Lady Panthers missed three shots around the basket before the Hornets rebounded the ball and drew a foul. Josie Harville hit two free throws to stretch the lead back to seven, and Lanett missed four more shots from the field in the time that remained before the game was over.
Glaze led Lanett with 13 points. Madden had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds and seven steals, and Ariel Hall contributed seven points and six rebounds.
Lanett’s competitive fourth quarter followed a third quarter in which it looked like the Lady Panthers’ chances were dwindling. Hatton put together a 9-2 run through the brunt of the third quarter due mainly to Kamie Kirk, who scored four points in that run and flirted with a triple-double but ended up with 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks.
The Lady Panthers were 3-of-15 from the field in the third quarter and entered the final eight minutes trailing by eight.
Lanett’s close to the game mirrored a first half in which baskets were hard to come by early before a strong second-quarter showing kept the team in the game.
Lanett cut into an eight-point Lady Hornets lead courtesy Madden’s jumper and one Glaze free throw, and after a layup by Harville luck was on Lanett’s side when Hall fired off a 3-pointer that bounced off the side of the rim and in to cut Hatton’s lead to three.
The lead hovered around three for the next minute of action thanks in part to Glaze and Madden, but as the first half neared its end Hatton created some distance with an off-balance jumper and a 3-pointer both by Kailyn Quails in the final minute and a half before the intermission.
Madden tacked on one free throw in the final seconds to leave Lanett trailing by five at the break.
As strong as the Lady Panthers’ play was at times in the second quarter, there was still a sense of a missed opportunity. The Lanett defense limited Hatton considerably, but Lanett’s 11 first-half turnovers and woeful 4-of-13 showing at the free-throw line limited the team’s effectiveness.
The game’s opening quarter saw Lanett lock down defensively but show its nerves on such a big stage when it came to running its offense.
The Lady Panthers kept pressure on the Lady Hornets throughout the opening minutes, which led to Hatton committing four turnovers in the game’s first three minutes. Unfortunately for Lanett, its shooters couldn’t take full advantage thanks to a 3-of-11 start from the field.
Those issues for the Lady Panthers allowed Hatton to jump out to a 10-2 lead with 1:38 remaining in the opening quarter, with the last three points of the run coming via Chloe Gargis’ 3-pointer.
To Lanett’s credit, it seemed to settle in shortly after Gargis’ big shot. Glaze hit a layup 17 seconds after Gargis’ shot from deep, and after two successful Hatton free throws Jakiya Little connected on a putback that left Lanett down six entering the second quarter.
For Zeigler, the team’s ability to remain in contention Wednesday was much like what the Lady Panthers were able to do for the entire postseason.
“We were able to keep going. We made sure we stayed together and stayed united so we would all be on the same page,” Zeigler said.
Williams had experience coaching in Birmingham thanks to his time as an assistant coach for the Lanett boys team, but even after Wednesday’s loss he remained on cloud nine because of the girls’ success. He emphasized how few people thought Lanett could go this far this year, and with 12 players from this year’s team set to come back he’s hopeful this postseason run is just the start of something bigger.
“I have a young team, so I hope this experience encourages them to want to get beyond this point,” Williams said. “Our girls program has been to this point – we've been to the Final Four twice – but we've never been beyond this point. It's our goal to get beyond this point and keep this program growing.”