Lanett girls’ late push not enough in semifinals loss to Hatton

The Lanett girls did their best to keep pace with Hatton during Wednesday’s Class 2A state semifinals, but time and time again the Lady Panthers struggled to put up points.

While the Lady Panthers found some late life, it proved to not be enough to keep their season alive.

The Lady Panthers rallied to cut Hatton’s lead to five with a little under two minutes to go Wednesday, but it was as close as they got in a 45-38 loss. The game was a struggle offensively for Lanett, which shot just over 24 percent from the field and only hit nine of its 21 free-throw attempts.

“I'm proud of my girls. They didn't give up this season. A lot of people had written us off earlier this year, and I'm really proud of the way they fought and bonded together and finished the season strong,” Lanett coach Charlie Williams said. “My motto about girls basketball is three things: made free throws, made layups and ball security. We didn't make free throws at the end, missed a lot of layups in that final minute and 39 seconds. We had some costly turnovers. Those get you beat every time in girls basketball.”

Lanett remained in contention for most of Wednesday’s contest, but it truly made things interesting as the final minutes of action began.