Lanett jumps to No. 1 in Class 2A rankings; seven area teams ranked

Lanett powered its way up to the top spot in Class 2A in the new ASWA state rankings released Wednesday morning.

The Panthers rolled over Georgiana 54-7 last Friday in their season opener.

In all, seven area teams earned top-10 rankings in the new state poll.

Lanett moved up to No. 1 after Mars Hill Bible, the previous top team, lost 35-6 to Class 6A Jasper. Lanett’s win over Georgiana marked the 100th at Lanett for head coach Clifford Story, who has helped build a proud program which won state championships in 2017 and 2019.

The state’s writers see Lanett as top contenders again this season.

In Class 7A, Auburn High held firm at No. 3 in the state as did Central-Phenix City at No. 5 — holding their same places as the preseason poll. Thompson is still No. 1 and Hoover is still No. 2.

In Class 6A, Opelika slid just two spots from No. 4 to No. 6 after a losing on a late field goal to Callaway (Ga.).

The Bulldogs meet Auburn High in the teams’ annual rivalry showdown this Friday.

Loachapoka remained in the rankings in Class 1A at No. 10 after a big comeback win over Beulah 40-28 last Friday.