Lanett jumps up to No. 1 in state rankings before playoff push

Lanett has jumped up to No. 1 in the Class 2A state rankings just in time for the Panthers’ playoff push starting Friday.

Lanett moved up from No. 2 to the top spot after a loss last Friday by then-No. 1 Clarke County to Thomasville in overtime.

Lanett is set to face Geneva County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday, as teams across the area gear up for the postseason.

In all, seven local teams were ranked in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association polls for the season.

Class 7A

In Class 7A, Auburn High is still No. 4 and region rival Central-Phenix City is No. 3.

Central finished the regular season a perfect 10-0. Auburn High finished 8-2. Poll voters did not punish the Tigers for a close loss to nationally touted IMG Academy from Florida last Friday in the team’s regular-season finale.

No. 1 Hoover and No. 2 Thompson enter the Class 7A playoffs on the opposite side of the bracket from the Tigers and Red Devils.