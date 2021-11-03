Lanett jumps up to No. 1 in state rankings before playoff push

Lanett has jumped up to No. 1 in the Class 2A state rankings just in time for the Panthers’ playoff push starting Friday.
Lanett moved up from No. 2 to the top spot after a loss last Friday by then-No. 1 Clarke County to Thomasville in overtime.
Lanett is set to face Geneva County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday, as teams across the area gear up for the postseason.
In all, seven local teams were ranked in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association polls for the season.
Class 7A
In Class 7A, Auburn High is still No. 4 and region rival Central-Phenix City is No. 3.
Central finished the regular season a perfect 10-0. Auburn High finished 8-2. Poll voters did not punish the Tigers for a close loss to nationally touted IMG Academy from Florida last Friday in the team’s regular-season finale.
No. 1 Hoover and No. 2 Thompson enter the Class 7A playoffs on the opposite side of the bracket from the Tigers and Red Devils.
In each of the last two seasons, Auburn High and Central have met in the state semifinals with the winner advancing to the state championship game — while Hoover and Thompson have also met in the semifinals in each of the last two seasons with the winner going to the title game.
Friday, Central hosts Daphne while Auburn High hosts Baker as the teams cross with Region 1-7A. Central as Region 2-7A winner hosts fourth-seeded Daphne while Auburn High as runner-up hosts third-seeded Baker.
Class 2A
Lanett finished the regular season 8-2 and the champions of Region 4-2A.
On Friday, the Panthers will host Geneva County, the fourth-seeded team out of Region 2-2A.
Lanett won state championships in 2017 and 2019, and has been a top-five team all season in the ASWA rankings.
The Panthers’ only two losses have come by one score to teams from Class 6A and Class 2A.
Class 1A
Notasulga moved up one spot from No. 7 to No. 6 in the final Class 1A rankings of the season.
Notasulga’s dominant defense has allowed just 6.5 points per game this season and enters the playoffs riding two straight shutouts in region competition.
Notasulga will host Marengo on Friday. The Blue Devils finished runners-up in Region 4-1A while Marengo enters the playoffs as the third-seeded team from Region 2-1A.
AISA
Chambers Academy, Lee-Scott and Glenwood are all ranked in the final AISA poll.
Chambers Academy is ranked No. 4 and is bent on making a run at the state title in AISA-AA after finishing the regular season 9-1.
Lee-Scott is ranked No. 6 and Glenwood is ranked No. 10 as they both enter the AISA-AAA state playoffs.
Lee-Scott finished the regular season 7-2, with its only losses coming to Chambers Academy and third-ranked Pike Liberal Arts.
Glenwood finished the regular season 5-4, but all four of its losses came to top-10 teams, including three to all of the top three.
On Friday, Chambers Academy hosts Wilcox Academy, Lee-Scott Academy hosts Bessemer Academy, and Glenwood travels to play at Morgan Academy.