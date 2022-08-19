Lanett Kickoff Classic games moved to Handley’s stadium

Due to field conditions at Lanett, Saturday’s kickoff classic featuring Loachapoka, Notasulga, Lanett and LaFayette has been moved to Handley High School’s Wright Field.

Wright Field is located at 608 West Point Street in Roanoke.

The kickoff times have remained unchanged. Loachapoka is set to meet LaFayette in a neutral-site showdown at 4 p.m. Central. Lanett is then scheduled to face Notasulga at 6:15 p.m. Central.

The classic was originally scheduled to be played at Lanett’s Morgan-Washburn Stadium but on Friday Lanett head coach Clifford Story confirmed the venue change.

Rain showers are in the forecast for Lanett for both Friday and Saturday. While playing two games on a wet grass field could put some heavy wear on the surface for future games, Handley’s Wright Field features a turf surface which will be able to host both games in any condition.

Tickets for the kickoff classic are being sold on the S2 Pass app.