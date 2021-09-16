 Skip to main content
Lanett-LaFayette rivalry game moved to Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium
Prep Football

Lanett @ Lafayette 9.18.20

Lanett's Kadarius Zackery (3) races down the sideline for a touchdown in the second of the team's win over LaFayette on Sept. 18, 2020, in LaFayette.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Friday’s rivalry game between Lanett and LaFayette has been moved to Opelika High School’s Bulldog Stadium.

Rainy weather has left Lanett’s field in such shape that playing on it Friday could damage it for the rest of the season, Lanett head coach Clifford Story said on Thursday.

So instead, the epic rivalry game will go down at one of the largest high school stadiums in the area.

This year’s game marks the 51st meeting in rivalry history.

Perennial power Lanett is 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in Region 4-2A. The Panthers are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, with their only loss of the season coming 14-8 to Class 6A Valley on Aug. 27.

LaFayette enters the rivalry 2-1 and 1-1 in the region, looking to bounce back after a loss to B.B. Comer.

The Lanett-LaFayette rivalry game is always one of the area’s most hotly anticipated games.

Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium is located on campus at Opelika High School at 1700 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika.

Opelika’s Friday is clear as the team entered the week scheduled to play Thursday at Carver-Montgomery in Cramton Bowl.

