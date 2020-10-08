Lanett looks to weather a storm-shortened week against Ranburne

Anytime, anyplace, the Lanett football team always seems ready to play.

The Panthers can prove that again tonight.

Lanett is one of several teams that have scrambled to move their games up to tonight, as Hurricane Delta churns in the Gulf of Mexico, and for the Panthers that means they’ll have worked on a shorter week than usual when they play Ranburne at 7 p.m. tonight in Morgan-Washburn Stadium.

If the Panthers have their way, though, all that’ll mean is that their title-hungry town just has one less day to wait to take one step closer to another region championship.

Lanett (5-2 overall, 4-0 Region 4-2A) meets Ranburne (2-5, 1-3) in one of nine area high school football games that have been moved from Friday up to Thursday with inclement weather from the hurricane in the forecast for Friday night.

“Anytime you lose an extra day of preparation, it sort of alters your gameplan,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said.

Story said Lanett worked through its usual practices Monday and Tuesday then ran walkthroughs on Wednesday — whereas on a normal week teams usually have three days of practice then walkthroughs on Thursday.