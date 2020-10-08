Lanett looks to weather a storm-shortened week against Ranburne

Anytime, anyplace, the Lanett football team always seems ready to play.
The Panthers can prove that again tonight.
Lanett is one of several teams that have scrambled to move their games up to tonight, as Hurricane Delta churns in the Gulf of Mexico, and for the Panthers that means they’ll have worked on a shorter week than usual when they play Ranburne at 7 p.m. tonight in Morgan-Washburn Stadium.
If the Panthers have their way, though, all that’ll mean is that their title-hungry town just has one less day to wait to take one step closer to another region championship.
Lanett (5-2 overall, 4-0 Region 4-2A) meets Ranburne (2-5, 1-3) in one of nine area high school football games that have been moved from Friday up to Thursday with inclement weather from the hurricane in the forecast for Friday night.
“Anytime you lose an extra day of preparation, it sort of alters your gameplan,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said.
Story said Lanett worked through its usual practices Monday and Tuesday then ran walkthroughs on Wednesday — whereas on a normal week teams usually have three days of practice then walkthroughs on Thursday.
He agreed though that the risk comes with reward for tonight’s winner, as teams have taken fewer bumps in practice and, after a longer recovery period over the week, they have the opportunity to head into next week feeling recharged and refreshed — so long as they survive gameday with a win.
“Ranburne’s going to play extremely hard,” Story said. “They’re always well-coached. They’ve always got a big offensive front.
“We’ve just got to make sure that we’re locked in on the defensive side of the ball — all 11 get to the ball.”
Tonight’s game represents the first of three left standing between Lanett and the region title. Ranburne has won just won game on the field this season, over Wadley in August, with its lone region win over Vincent coming by way of forfeit.
But Ranburne’s last two losses have come in one-possession games, after a 20-19 loss to Woodland on Sept. 25 and a 21-14 loss to LaFayette on Oct. 2.
“They don’t have the game-changers on offense that they’ve had in the past, but they make up for with effort,” Story said of Ranburne. “So it’s going to be a tough ballgame. You cannot look at their record with one win and don’t expect for it to be a good football game.
“Those guys do an awesome job with preparing their kids to play week in and week out,” he added, on the Ranburne coaching staff. “So I commend them for that. It’s going to be a tough game. But we’ve just got to make sure that we’re committed and make sure that we do what we’re supposed to.”
Lanett bounced back into region play with a 50-7 win over Vincent last Friday, recovering after a 6-3 overtime loss to Class 4A in non-region action.
Lanett’s only losses this season have come to teams from larger classifications — and both have come in overtime. Lanett’s only other loss was to Valley 20-14 in overtime on Aug. 28.
Against Handley, Lanett’s powerful defense played admirably, finishing regulation with a shutout as the teams went to overtime tied 0-0.
“It was a lot of positives that came from that game and a lot of negatives,” Story said, speaking over the phone Wednesday. “We feel like we can play with anybody and stand up with them defensively. We’ve altered things a little bit on offense to try to give our kids a little better chance to be successful. So, moving forward, playing teams like Handley and Valley is really preparing us for region play, because we have a tough region. Our region is a run-happy region — so you’ve got to be able to stand up, get off blocks, and find the football.
“It’s preparing us for it and I just look forward to tomorrow night and the next two region games moving forward.”
