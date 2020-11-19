Lanett meets Leroy in elite eight epic

“They understand that we can easily be dribbling basketballs and taking up equipment if we don’t do what we’re supposed to do.”

Lanett and Leroy are two 10-win teams who seemingly could just as easily be meeting in the championship game in Tuscaloosa rather in the quarterfinals over in Leroy. Lanett is 10-2 and the Region 4-2A champion after rolling through the league undefeated. Leroy is 10-1, and the Region 1-2A champion after going unbeaten in its region the same way. The only losses between the two teams all came to teams from larger classifications.

Leroy made it to the Class 2A semifinals last season falling just short of the championship game by one point to Reeltown 29-28.

Leroy met Lanett in the state championship game in 2017.

Leroy has every bit of a top-tier playoff pedigree.

But Lanett, of course, holds itself in that same class.

“We really did a good job of focusing in, locking in, on the things that we’ve seen that they do,” Story said of his team’s preparation for Leroy. “The energy is up. We’re excited to go play in a hostile environment and it’s going to be a good game.