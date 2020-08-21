Lanett powers past Georgiana for opening win

Lanett rolled over Georgiana 47-0 in its opening road trip Friday night.
D’Quez Madden returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for the defending state champions, and the powerhouse Panthers were on their way to victory.
Markevious Atkinson finished 5-for-8 passing with 181 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Caden Story added another two touchdown passes while rushing for one more score.
Donnavin Shealey ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on just five carries, while Seidron Langston, Markel Patrick and Tra Abner all caught touchdown receptions.
Larontavious Hurston also raced in a punt return for a touchdown.
Lanett will move on to face Valley on Aug. 28 at home in Lanett.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!