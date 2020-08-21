 Skip to main content
Lanett powers past Georgiana for opening win
Lanett powers past Georgiana for opening win

High School Football - Lanett vs Elba

Lanett's D'Quez Madden carries in the first half. Lanett vs Elba on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Lanett, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Lanett rolled over Georgiana 47-0 in its opening road trip Friday night.

D’Quez Madden returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for the defending state champions, and the powerhouse Panthers were on their way to victory.

Markevious Atkinson finished 5-for-8 passing with 181 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Caden Story added another two touchdown passes while rushing for one more score.

Donnavin Shealey ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on just five carries, while Seidron Langston, Markel Patrick and Tra Abner all caught touchdown receptions.

Larontavious Hurston also raced in a punt return for a touchdown.

Lanett will move on to face Valley on Aug. 28 at home in Lanett.

