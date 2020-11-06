Lanett powers past J.U. Blacksher to open playoff march

LANETT — In a season where nothing seems the same and where just playing it was up in the air, one thing will be the same as last year — the road to the state championship will run through Lanett.
The Lanett Panthers defeated the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs, 51-7, on Friday night in the first round of the 2A playoffs at Morgan-Washburn Stadium.
The Panthers hung half a hundred on the visitors from Monroe County before a late touchdown by the Bulldogs prevented the shutout.
It was just too much Lanett. Last year’s 1A state champions came out ready to make a statement, and they did on both offense and defense.
“I thought we played a complete game,” Lanett coach Clifford Story said. “This is a game we can build on. We started a little sloppy. They tried to keep the ball away from us, running the play clock down, and it took a little while for us to get our rhythm and we started slow.”
After a slow start on offense, it was the defense that jump-started the Panthers. J.U. Blacksher drove inside the Lanett 30-yard line before being stopped on fourth-and-short.
That turnover on downs was huge, because on the next play, Lanett quarterback Kadarius Zackery cut upfield on an option keeper and then out ran everyone to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown. The defense set up the offense again on the next possession. A big hit by Seidron Langston, coupled with back-to-back 15-yard penalties had the visiting Bulldogs punting from their own end zone.
This time, it took the Panthers two plays to get into the end zone. Zackery dropped back and hit Larontavious Hurston with a bubble screen. Hurston came back to the ball and had a wall of blockers in front of him. He bounced off defenders like he was in a pinball machine until he got past the secondary to race in for the score.
In the second quarter, the Panthers defense took matters into its own hands. A dropped ball by the Bulldogs just sat on the turf for a while. It was like no one saw it — except for Caden Story. The defensive end grabbed it for the scoop and score, carrying both the ball and a Bulldog player into the end zone from 35 yards out.
Two drives later, the defense was back at it again. The Bulldogs put the ball on the ground again, and Alanteo Cheeks scooped it up and ran all the way to the 10-yard line. On the next play, D’quez Madden reversed field deep in his own backfield and somehow found a way to score a touchdown.
The defense came up with its third fumble recovery of the night on the next series, with Travauta Abner landing on it. Abner got rewarded with a pass reception on the next play on offense, which set up a Madden 7-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers then saved their best touchdown for their last of the half. With less than two minutes to go before halftime, Zackery pulled off a Houdini-like move to slip through the J.U. Blackshear defense and race for a 77-yard touchdown.
Zackery had more than 150 rushing yards in the first half. And, like a great performer, he left the stage just before halftime, as his evening was done.
The Panthers emptied the bench in the second half, with the reserves scoring twice in the third quarter.
Last week, Clifford Story told his players that they were 0-0 going into the playoffs, and they needed to go 5-0. Now they are 1-0, with four to go — too early to party, but not too early to enjoy the victory.
“I told the team after the game, this game is over,” Story said. “Each round is going to get tougher. The farther we go the harder it gets. Enjoy the win, remember the small things matter. We got to do things right off the field to live another week.”
Lanett 51, J.U. Blackshear 7
J.U. Blacksher — 0 0 0 7 — 7
Lanett — 14 25 12 0 — 51
First quarter
L — Zachery 73 run (Bonilla PAT) 4:55
L — Zachery 45 pass to Hurston (Bonilla PAT) 1:46
Second quarter
L — Story 35 fumble (PAT NG) 11:32
L — Madden 10 run (PAT NG) 8:07
L — Madden 7 run (Bonilla PAT) 5:55
L — Zachery 77 run (PAT NG) 1:42
Third quarter
L — Atkinson 33 pass to Hurston (PAT NG) 6:10
L — Dunstan 28 run (PAT NG) 2:10
Fourth quarter
B — Hill 67 run (Dawson PAT) 5:44
