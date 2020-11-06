Lanett powers past J.U. Blacksher to open playoff march

This time, it took the Panthers two plays to get into the end zone. Zackery dropped back and hit Larontavious Hurston with a bubble screen. Hurston came back to the ball and had a wall of blockers in front of him. He bounced off defenders like he was in a pinball machine until he got past the secondary to race in for the score.

In the second quarter, the Panthers defense took matters into its own hands. A dropped ball by the Bulldogs just sat on the turf for a while. It was like no one saw it — except for Caden Story. The defensive end grabbed it for the scoop and score, carrying both the ball and a Bulldog player into the end zone from 35 yards out.

Two drives later, the defense was back at it again. The Bulldogs put the ball on the ground again, and Alanteo Cheeks scooped it up and ran all the way to the 10-yard line. On the next play, D’quez Madden reversed field deep in his own backfield and somehow found a way to score a touchdown.

The defense came up with its third fumble recovery of the night on the next series, with Travauta Abner landing on it. Abner got rewarded with a pass reception on the next play on offense, which set up a Madden 7-yard touchdown run.