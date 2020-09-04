Lanett rolls to bounce-back win over B.B. Comer

Lanett rolled to a 38-0 win over B.B. Comer on Friday night at Morgan-Washburn Stadium.
The Panthers used back-to-back explosive scores in the first quarter to go ahead, then charged on from there to get to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in Class 2A, Region 4.
Lanett got on the scoreboard with its first touchdown with 4:34 left in the first quarter, then on the ensuing Comer possession, the Panthers scooped and scored an errant lateral in the Comer backfield to go up 14-0 with 4:13 left in the first quarter — lighting up the scoreboard with two touchdowns in just 21 seconds of game time.
Lanett went on to lead 26-0 at the half, in action heard on WRLA 1490 AM. Teiko Williams scored to make it 20-0 with 2:48 left in the first quarter, and then in the second, a blocked punt by Lanett gave the Panthers the ball at the Comer 14-yard line before Kadarius Zachery punched in a 3-yard touchdown with 3:30 left before the break.
Seidron Langston caught a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to make it 32-0 going into the fourth.
Lanett lost a rivalry heartbreaker last week to Valley, falling 20-14 in overtime.
Lanett powered over Georgiana 47-0 in the team’s opener on Aug. 21.
Lanett continues region play next week against Fayetteville at home.
