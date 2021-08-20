Lanett runs past Georgiana for Clifford Story’s 100th win

LANETT – Lanett head football coach Clifford Story picked up his 100th win with the Panthers on Friday night as the team defeated Georgiana 54-7.
When the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter, fireworks filled the sky at Lanett Jr. High School. After the post-game huddle and prayer with his team, Story was greeted with a cake in celebration of his milestone victory. “I’m elated,” said Story. “It’s just overwhelming and full of joy.”
He went on: “I’m excited, but we got a whole lot of men that have been out here on this field with me in battle, been in the lab preparing the team for Friday night,” said Story. “I’m so grateful for those guys.”
Lanett was quick to get things started with a 16-yard pass from senior D’Quez Madden to Bryant Story. This drive was capped off with a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Alanteo Cheeks and a successful 2-point conversion with 8:17 in the first quarter.
Georgiana answered back with a 3-yard touchdown run of its own by Nehemiah Altidor with 6:15 left in the first quarter.
Cheeks picked up another rushing touchdown on Lanett’s third possession from eight yards out. Following another 2-point conversion, Lanett led Georgiana 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Lanett’s defense came up with a big stand with Georgiana in the red zone when Georgiana failed at a field goal attempt. Lanett continued its scoring trend with a 79-yard touchdown run from Madden. Following Lanett’s possession, Georgiana was stuffed for a safety on third down and increasing Lanett’s lead 26-7.
Following the safety, Isaiah Green set Lanett up with good field position starting at Georgiana’s 18-yard line. Madden finished the drive himself adding another rushing touchdown from eight yards out and a successful 2-point conversion.
With 6:14 left in the second quarter, Madden scored his third rushing touchdown of the night from 44 yards out. The 2-point conversion was no good for the first time in the game.
Lanett’s defense continued to be stellar forcing another Georgiana three-and-out. The Panthers of Lanett were quick to capitalize with a drive full of run plays capped off by another tough run by Madden with 2:45 left in the half.
Madden finished the night with 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The second half would be played with a six-minute running clock. The running clocked allowed for one more Lanett touchdown with a 50-yard run by Jarrious Goodman.
“Overall, I was pleased,” said Story. “Everything that happened tonight can be fixed, so we will use next week to fix and work on some of those things.”
The Lanett Panthers will travel to face the Valley Rams next week Friday.