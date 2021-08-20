Lanett runs past Georgiana for Clifford Story’s 100th win

LANETT – Lanett head football coach Clifford Story picked up his 100th win with the Panthers on Friday night as the team defeated Georgiana 54-7.

When the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter, fireworks filled the sky at Lanett Jr. High School. After the post-game huddle and prayer with his team, Story was greeted with a cake in celebration of his milestone victory. “I’m elated,” said Story. “It’s just overwhelming and full of joy.”

He went on: “I’m excited, but we got a whole lot of men that have been out here on this field with me in battle, been in the lab preparing the team for Friday night,” said Story. “I’m so grateful for those guys.”

Lanett was quick to get things started with a 16-yard pass from senior D’Quez Madden to Bryant Story. This drive was capped off with a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Alanteo Cheeks and a successful 2-point conversion with 8:17 in the first quarter.

Georgiana answered back with a 3-yard touchdown run of its own by Nehemiah Altidor with 6:15 left in the first quarter.

Cheeks picked up another rushing touchdown on Lanett’s third possession from eight yards out. Following another 2-point conversion, Lanett led Georgiana 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.