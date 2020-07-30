Lanett’s Caden Story accepts spotlight of recruit, potential quarterback

It didn’t take long for Lanett rising junior Caden Story to burst onto the football scene both as a recruit and as a player with a lot of potential. Even with the attention that comes with both, Story has learned from those around him to just smile and stay busy.

Story discussed what life was like as a four-star recruit and potentially the new starting quarterback for the Panthers during the Fox Sports 910-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days in Opelika last week. For Story, the mission remains the same no matter who is watching him: stay committed to getting better and see where it takes him.

“With me being a top 247 (Sports) recruit, I understand that people are going to be coming at me because I’m a four-star and I’m ranked,” said Story, who the recruiting site has ranked as the 153rd overall player in the Class of 2022. “I understand I have to keep working and keep getting better every day just to not let them catch up to me and get where I am.”

Story’s skill set is hard to ignore, and luckily for him college coaches haven’t done that by any means. The soon-to-be 11th grader is already 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and is expected to grow at least another two inches, and he’s only continued to get stronger and sharpen his game. With that has come college offers from Auburn, Indiana, Maryland and Tennessee.