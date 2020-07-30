Lanett’s Caden Story accepts spotlight of recruit, potential quarterback

It didn’t take long for Lanett rising junior Caden Story to burst onto the football scene both as a recruit and as a player with a lot of potential. Even with the attention that comes with both, Story has learned from those around him to just smile and stay busy.
Story discussed what life was like as a four-star recruit and potentially the new starting quarterback for the Panthers during the Fox Sports 910-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days in Opelika last week. For Story, the mission remains the same no matter who is watching him: stay committed to getting better and see where it takes him.
“With me being a top 247 (Sports) recruit, I understand that people are going to be coming at me because I’m a four-star and I’m ranked,” said Story, who the recruiting site has ranked as the 153rd overall player in the Class of 2022. “I understand I have to keep working and keep getting better every day just to not let them catch up to me and get where I am.”
Story’s skill set is hard to ignore, and luckily for him college coaches haven’t done that by any means. The soon-to-be 11th grader is already 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and is expected to grow at least another two inches, and he’s only continued to get stronger and sharpen his game. With that has come college offers from Auburn, Indiana, Maryland and Tennessee.
Story is lucky in the fact that he’s gotten to watch the recruiting process up close not once but twice. His oldest brother, Tre, signed with Richmond in 2017, while his older brother, Kristian, was a four-star recruit who signed with Alabama last December.
The youngest Story brother explained that Kristian has already given him plenty of advice as far as what to look for and what to believe when it comes to recruiting.
“I’ve talked to him a lot. He’s told me things like when you’re going through recruiting, you’ve got to make sure that you build a relationship with the coaches — all the coaches because you never know what could happen,” Story said. “Go where you’re comfortable and where your heart is.”
Story’s father, Lanett head coach Clifford Story, believes his youngest son has learned invaluable lessons from watching both his older brothers go through the process.
Clifford Story said they always took him along with Kristian when the eventual Crimson Tide signee had visits to make, and he got a front row seat as the family worked together to help Kristian decide on where he should go.
“He understands the process and how to filter when it’s fake and when it’s real. You learn those things along the way if it’s just talk or if it’s reality. It has helped him tremendously to be a part of it and to see Kristian go through it and also to have Trey go through it,” Clifford Story said. “Recruiting is recruiting, and they really have given him sound advice. He’s taken heed to it. He’s listened to the things we tell him pertaining to it.”
Story likely has a future playing on the defensive line in college, but while at Lanett he’s fighting to replace big brother as QB1. Clifford Story said his youngest son is part of a three-way battle at quarterback along with Markevious Atkinson and KaDarius Zackery, and no matter who wins the job the veteran head coach said his son will at least have an offensive package in which he lines up behind center.
Like with recruiting, Story said Kristian has given him advice as far as what to expect if he’s running the offense come August.
“He told me to just be comfortable and don't listen to what the receivers are saying,” Story said. “Sometimes they'll be saying, 'Give me the ball' and those types of things. He just told me to just be comfortable, don't get cocky, those types of things.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!