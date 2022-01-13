 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Kross Colley honored at ASWA football banquet
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Kross Colley honored at ASWA football banquet

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Story Colley photos

Lanett's Caden Story, far left, poses with AHSAA assistant director Brandon Dean after being named the Class 2A Lineman of the Year. Chambers Academy's Kross Colley, middle right, poses with AISA athletic director Roddie Beck after being named AISA Lineman of the Year at the Mr. Football banquet on Thursday in Montgomery.

 MARVIN GENTRY/COURTESY AL.COM

Two of the top high school football players in Chambers County received well-deserved recognition on the state level Thursday.

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story and Chambers Academy defensive lineman Kross Colley brought home some hardware from the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football banquet in Montgomery. Story was named the Class 2A Lineman of the Year – the same award he received in 2020 – and Colley was named the AISA Lineman of the Year.

Story starred for Lanett with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2021. Story, who committed to Auburn in August, was also credited with 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on a Panthers’ defense that only allowed 9.5 points per game.

Colley, meanwhile, followed up a strong 2020 with an equally impressive 2021.

Colley recorded 75 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7 sacks for the Rebels as a senior. Colley recorded over 100 total tackles in back-to-back seasons and helped the 2021 Rebels squad reach the AISA Class AA state semifinals.

Story and Colley were two of four local football players who were finalists for ASWA awards. Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo was a finalist for the Class 7A Lineman of the Year, while Glenwood defensive back AJ Harris – who has since transferred to Central-Phenix City – was a finalist for AISA Back of the Year.

Thursday’s banquet was capped off with the announcement that Thompson wide receiver Ryan Peppins was named the state’s Mr. Football for the 2021 season. The Utah signee had 80 receptions for 1,379 yards and 23 touchdowns to help Thompson win its third straight state championship.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

Mr. Football

Ryan Peppins, Thompson

Back of the Year

7A: Ryan Peppins, Thompson

6A: Earl Woods, Hueytown

5A: DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove

4A: Walter Taylor III, Jackson

3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont

2A: Logan Washburn, Cleveland

1A: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

AISA: Landon Sims, Escambia Academy

Lineman of the Year

7A: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

6A: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland

5A: Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road

4A: Michael Towner, Vigor

3A: TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery

2A: Caden Story, Lanett

1A: Kedrick Brown, Brantley

AISA: Kross Colley, Chambers Academy

Super All-State

Ryan Peppins, Thompson

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Will Stokes, Madison Academy

Walter Taylor III, Jackson

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville

TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery

Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert