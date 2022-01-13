Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Kross Colley honored at ASWA football banquet

Two of the top high school football players in Chambers County received well-deserved recognition on the state level Thursday.
Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story and Chambers Academy defensive lineman Kross Colley brought home some hardware from the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football banquet in Montgomery. Story was named the Class 2A Lineman of the Year – the same award he received in 2020 – and Colley was named the AISA Lineman of the Year.
Story starred for Lanett with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2021. Story, who committed to Auburn in August, was also credited with 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on a Panthers’ defense that only allowed 9.5 points per game.
Colley, meanwhile, followed up a strong 2020 with an equally impressive 2021.
Colley recorded 75 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7 sacks for the Rebels as a senior. Colley recorded over 100 total tackles in back-to-back seasons and helped the 2021 Rebels squad reach the AISA Class AA state semifinals.
Story and Colley were two of four local football players who were finalists for ASWA awards. Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo was a finalist for the Class 7A Lineman of the Year, while Glenwood defensive back AJ Harris – who has since transferred to Central-Phenix City – was a finalist for AISA Back of the Year.
Thursday’s banquet was capped off with the announcement that Thompson wide receiver Ryan Peppins was named the state’s Mr. Football for the 2021 season. The Utah signee had 80 receptions for 1,379 yards and 23 touchdowns to help Thompson win its third straight state championship.
The full list of award winners is as follows:
Mr. Football
Ryan Peppins, Thompson
Back of the Year
7A: Ryan Peppins, Thompson
6A: Earl Woods, Hueytown
5A: DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove
4A: Walter Taylor III, Jackson
3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont
2A: Logan Washburn, Cleveland
1A: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
AISA: Landon Sims, Escambia Academy
Lineman of the Year
7A: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
6A: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland
5A: Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road
4A: Michael Towner, Vigor
3A: TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery
2A: Caden Story, Lanett
1A: Kedrick Brown, Brantley
AISA: Kross Colley, Chambers Academy
Super All-State
Ryan Peppins, Thompson
Earl Woods, Hueytown
Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Will Stokes, Madison Academy
Walter Taylor III, Jackson
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville
TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery
Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville