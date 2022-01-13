Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Kross Colley honored at ASWA football banquet

Two of the top high school football players in Chambers County received well-deserved recognition on the state level Thursday.

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story and Chambers Academy defensive lineman Kross Colley brought home some hardware from the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football banquet in Montgomery. Story was named the Class 2A Lineman of the Year – the same award he received in 2020 – and Colley was named the AISA Lineman of the Year.

Story starred for Lanett with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2021. Story, who committed to Auburn in August, was also credited with 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on a Panthers’ defense that only allowed 9.5 points per game.

Colley, meanwhile, followed up a strong 2020 with an equally impressive 2021.

Colley recorded 75 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7 sacks for the Rebels as a senior. Colley recorded over 100 total tackles in back-to-back seasons and helped the 2021 Rebels squad reach the AISA Class AA state semifinals.