Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen receive ASWA All-State awards

Two of Chambers County’s top football players have been selected among the best of the best in the state of Alabama.

Lanett junior defensive lineman Caden Story and Chambers Academy senior quarterback Payton Allen have been recognized by the ASWA after their stellar 2020 seasons. Story has been named the AHSAA Class 2A Lineman of the Year, and Allen has been named the AISA Back of the Year.

Story was expected to fill a big role up front for the Panthers in 2020, and he did that and then some. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior was a near-unblockable force for Lanett, and he ended the season with 58 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Story’s play was crucial for a Panthers defense that only allowed 7.8 points per game this fall.

“This year it was kind of different. At first, we weren’t playing Lanett football, and then once we clicked it was like, OK, this is what we do,” Story said. “We started out slow, but we ended up getting back on it. Unfortunately, we lost in the third round, but overall I feel like we had a great season. I feel like next year we can come back and win it.”

Allen, meanwhile, put together a storybook ending to his high school career.