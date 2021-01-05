Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen receive ASWA All-State awards

Two of Chambers County’s top football players have been selected among the best of the best in the state of Alabama.
Lanett junior defensive lineman Caden Story and Chambers Academy senior quarterback Payton Allen have been recognized by the ASWA after their stellar 2020 seasons. Story has been named the AHSAA Class 2A Lineman of the Year, and Allen has been named the AISA Back of the Year.
Story was expected to fill a big role up front for the Panthers in 2020, and he did that and then some. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior was a near-unblockable force for Lanett, and he ended the season with 58 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.
Story’s play was crucial for a Panthers defense that only allowed 7.8 points per game this fall.
“This year it was kind of different. At first, we weren’t playing Lanett football, and then once we clicked it was like, OK, this is what we do,” Story said. “We started out slow, but we ended up getting back on it. Unfortunately, we lost in the third round, but overall I feel like we had a great season. I feel like next year we can come back and win it.”
Allen, meanwhile, put together a storybook ending to his high school career.
Allen was electric through the air and on the ground as a senior, as he ended the season completing 157 passes on 247 attempts for 3,209 yards and 31 touchdowns with six interceptions while also rushing 141 times for 1,179 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Allen saved his best for last, as he led the Rebels to a dramatic 36-34 victory over Escambia Academy for the Rebels’ second state title in program history and first as a Class AA program.
“It's what we've been working for all summer — even before the summer,” Allen said. “I'm just so proud of all of my teammates and coaches. There's so many more people involved than just the players on the field. We've been working hard for this all year. We played a really good football team and played well, so hats off to them. It was the best feeling ever, walking off that field as state champions.”
Below is a comprehensive list of the ASWA’s Linemen of the Year and Backs of the Year:
Linemen of the Year
7A: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
6A: Lee Hunter, Blount
5A: Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay
4A: Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.
3A: Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
2A: Caden Story, Lanett
1A: Carson Jones, Brantley
AISA: Eli Richey, Southern Aca.
Backs of the Year
7A: Conner Harrell, Thompson