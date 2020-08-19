Lanett’s Tra Abner ready to lead Panthers on another title chase

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leading up to the start of the high school football season, the Opelika-Auburn News will run features on this year’s Super 8 Seniors. Today: Lanett tight end/linebacker Tra Abner.
During his early years of high school, Lanett’s Tra Abner preferred basketball to football and saw his future coming on the hardwood rather than the gridiron. Panthers head coach Clifford Story helped Abner flip a switch inside of him by showing him his potential on the field, and Abner hasn’t let up since.
While Abner has continued playing basketball and excelled in that sport, it pales in comparison to what he’s accomplished while wearing a helmet and shoulder pads. Abner has been a revelation on the field for Lanett and was instrumental on Lanett’s 2019 team, which went undefeated and captured the program’s second state title in three years.
Now, Abner is eager to take the next step in his game and to hopefully leave Lanett having been part of three state title teams during his career.
“I feel really excited. When the summer first started, there was a lot of talk about the season might get canceled and we may not have a football season. I feel like it’s going to be really exciting because I get to get back to what I was doing last season,” Abner said. “It would feel good (to win another championship). We’ll be one of the greatest teams to ever do it because it would be three out of four years.”
Abner said football didn’t really capture his heart early on because he wasn’t all in when it came to his work ethic with the game, but Story helped mold the young man’s mind by showing up what was possible. Abner watched during his early years as teammates such as Marlon Bridges, Trikweze Bridges and eventually Kristian Story worked tirelessly, shined on the field then translated that success into opportunities to play Division I football.
Abner wanted to go to the next level badly, and Story saw enough from him at an early age to recognize he could do it playing football.
“Sometimes you’ve got to evaluate yourself,” Story said. “He was looking at his height and his size, and I just put it to him like this: I said, ‘Man, you can find a basketball player at 6-3 anywhere, but you can’t find a tight end who can run, catch and do the things you do at 6-foot-3 as easy. You’ve got a bright future on the football field — and I’m not saying you don’t on the basketball court — but you’ve just got to look at the numbers and look at the measurables. Your height is not even really average at the level you’re going to want to play basketball at.’”
Once Story convinced Abner is way out of Lanett was through football, Abner was all in.
Abner’s role was limited as a ninth-grader on the Panthers’ 2017 state title team, but he saw how the upperclassmen worked and what it took to stand out. His role grew as a sophomore on a team that lost in the state quarterfinals before he really broke out last season as part of a year Lanett will not soon forget.
The Panthers were absolutely dominant in Abner’s junior year, and it’s fair to say he was, too. He was a matchup nightmare as a junior at tight end to the tune of 41 receptions for 672 yards and 12 touchdowns, and when he wasn’t making crucial catches on offense he was dealing big blows while playing linebacker on defense. His exceptional play helped fuel a loaded Lanett team that averaged 37.1 points on offense and only surrendered 11.4 on defense.
Abner’s outstanding play continued in Lanett’s state title game matchup against Mars Hill Bible. Abner had five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown and a pair of tackles on defense to help send Kristian Story and the team’s other seniors out with another championship.
Between the two titles, Abner made it clear it’s no contest which experience was his favorite.
“I feel like in my junior year it was more exciting to me because I actually played and actually did things to contribute to the team,” Abner said. “I helped Ken Ken (Kristian Story) out a lot when he was in trouble. I helped catch passes when needed. I made big plays. I feel like it was more exciting because I did more things in my ninth-grade year.”
Like many of his returning teammates, Abner wasn’t satisfied with taking it easy after Lanett’s latest championship. Even when the Panthers weren’t able to work out or practice together, Abner was hard at work, often working with fellow receivers Larontavious Hurston and Seidrion Langston at a field somewhere in Chambers County running and ensuring they were in as good of shape as they could be.
That work didn’t go unnoticed by Story, who was by no means surprised to see Abner among the players pushing everyone to get better.
“I was really surprised that when we started camp and our summer workouts, Tra Abner came in game-shape ready. His body had changed. He had maybe grown another inch and was a solid 215 or 220. He didn’t have any fat. I knew he had gotten his body ready to play football without us having to help him get there. His own self-motivation got him there,” Story said. “It’s hard to get young high school kids to be as self-motivated. Normally, a lot of them don’t do anything extra. Tra has been doing extra stuff I know consistently for the last two years, and it has shown.
“I can trust Tra. If it’s fourth down and we’re going for the win, I’ll definitely say,’Throw the ball to Tra Abner.’”
Abner’s goal has been to take football to the next level, and even though the pandemic slowed recruiting down some he’s still getting looks. He has received offers from Tennessee State and Point University, and he’s also heard from coaches at Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech and Samford.
The college coaches are primarily looking at him to play tight end, which would be a welcomed opportunity for Abner. While he’s good on both sides of the ball, he prefers being on offense and contributing in several different ways.
“I like tight end a lot. It’s a unique position,” Abner said. “People don’t like to play tight end. We do different things like running routes and blocking. It messes with defenses a lot because if you’ve got a player like me, they don’t know if I’m going to block or go out for a pass. It really throws defenses off.”
Abner has high hopes for his senior year, saying a state championship is the goal for 2020. He also understands that the Panthers are extremely young this season — he is one of only eight seniors on the roster — which is why one of his other primary goals is doing everything he can to make the young players better.
Abner is certainly leading by example whether with his everyday work ethic or when he impresses like he did last Monday, when he casually pulled off an impressive one-handed catch on a pass Story felt was overthrown.
For Abner, it was just another day of trying to get better before it’s time to hit the field for real once again.
“I know we’ve worked hard the whole summer and through this pandemic,” Abner said. “I feel like it’s going to be really exciting to get back and put on the shoulder pads and helmet again.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!