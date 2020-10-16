Lanett travels to Randolph County for title clash

“We have our chance to win our fourth region in a row, I said, but you’ve just got to concentrate on doing Lanett and being Lanett. So, I’m not going to put a lot of emphasis and focus on the outcome. I’m just going to worry about playing one play at a time.”

Randolph County is a new contender to Lanett, one that powered to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs last season with a bruising run-first rushing attack charging behind an offensive line Story calls ‘huge.’

Randolph County has had to suffer through three straight one-loss seasons, bridesmaids to perennial power Piedmont for three straight years before reclassification. The Tigers made it to the third round in 3A last year, the fourth round in 3A the year before, and the state championship in 2017.

Now the Tigers, anxious for their own championship, meet another contender in the Panthers.

“They’re huge across the front — and they’re not real complex,” Story said. “They’re just going to do what they do: They’re going to run straight at you and try to make you quit. That has been their M.O. all season. If people can withstand the physicality for four quarters, then they’ll have a chance, but most of the time they’ve been able to put people away just by running the ball. They throw it when they really, really have to.