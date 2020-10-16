Lanett travels to Randolph County for title clash

These are the ones.
These are the kind of games the Lanett football program has lived for, during a thrilling ride as a title contender that has captivated a community in recent years. Lanett meets undefeated Randolph County tonight with the Region 4-2A championship hanging in the balance.
It’s another massive championship showdown for head coach Clifford Story and his players.
“I just told them, ‘No pressure,’” Story said.
He meant it. Especially this year, when the season was in so much doubt for so long, Story wants his players to cherish the chance to travel into a hostile environment play for a title. Randolph County is a perfect 7-0 this season and 5-0 in the region.
Lanett stands a perfect 5-0 in the region the same way — and 6-2 overall with both losses coming in to teams from larger classifications. Those were both overtime epics, one coming in the annual showdown with nearby rival Valley from Class 6A and the other coming in a low-scoring brawl with Handley from Class 4A.
They were challenges a bit like this: Challenges the Lanett Panthers have grown to embrace.
“We’re just going to execute our gameplan,” Story said, on what he has told his team this week leading up to the throwdown. “We’re used to playing in hostile environments. We’ve got championship pedigree just as well as they do. I said, so, the only thing is, we’ve got to travel. I said, so let’s just continue to do what we’ve always done, and not get caught up in the hype and what’s at stake.
“We have our chance to win our fourth region in a row, I said, but you’ve just got to concentrate on doing Lanett and being Lanett. So, I’m not going to put a lot of emphasis and focus on the outcome. I’m just going to worry about playing one play at a time.”
Randolph County is a new contender to Lanett, one that powered to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs last season with a bruising run-first rushing attack charging behind an offensive line Story calls ‘huge.’
Randolph County has had to suffer through three straight one-loss seasons, bridesmaids to perennial power Piedmont for three straight years before reclassification. The Tigers made it to the third round in 3A last year, the fourth round in 3A the year before, and the state championship in 2017.
Now the Tigers, anxious for their own championship, meet another contender in the Panthers.
“They’re huge across the front — and they’re not real complex,” Story said. “They’re just going to do what they do: They’re going to run straight at you and try to make you quit. That has been their M.O. all season. If people can withstand the physicality for four quarters, then they’ll have a chance, but most of the time they’ve been able to put people away just by running the ball. They throw it when they really, really have to.
“Nobody has caused them to get out of what they like to do, so that’s going to be our goal and our objective. But they’re a really good team across the front. They’re probably going to be one of the best offensive lines we’ve seen this year.”
It’s a challenge, but again, it’s one the Panthers have embraced.
And this season especially, the Panthers are excited for their chance to compete for a championship and cherish the opportunity.
“It was all a lot of uncertainty, for a whole lot of people, including us,” Story said, of this summer in the pandemic. “To be honest with you, I never thought we would even make it to this point. I was thinking that maybe we would get called off before we even got to this late in the season. But we’ve been fortunate, we’ve been blessed, to be this far. We have the chance to play for a region championship.
“We still can’t let our guards down. We’ve still got to make sure that we’re doing everything that we could possibly do, as a team, as a staff, to make sure that our kids are continuing to follow the protocols to prevent COVID. But at the end of the day, we’ve been blessed to be here.”
