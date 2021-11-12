Lanett uses up-tempo pace to down Luverne

Tempo is so important in a football game. It’s not just about possession time, clock management or even getting lulled into a false sense of security. Each team plays best at a certain pace, and sometimes one swing of the tempo can make all the difference.

Lanett proved exactly that in a 33-0 shutout of Luverne on Friday night in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. After the Tigers tried to play a slow-paced game — and successfully too — for the first quarter, Lanett hit the gas pedal hard.

With only one possession in the entire first quarter, the Panthers’ offense went to work to open the second quarter, nailing first down after first down. Markavious Atkinson capped off the drive by finding Caden Story in the middle of the end zone for a 9-yard score. Lanett struck first with 8:04 left in the second quarter. Just seven minutes later, the Panthers had scored twice more.

“They were just trying to eat clock and keep the ball out of our hands,” Lanett coach Clifford Story said. “Our coaches did a good job early on to try to negate that, but I knew once we got on the board, I was confident that our defense had really, really good game plan.”