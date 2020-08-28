Lanett, Valley square off in rivalry showdown

After an unusual offseason, the Lanett Panthers and Valley Rams opened 2020 by piecing together a pair of impressive blowout victories. Now, the two rivals face off knowing that only one can leave Friday with an unblemished record
Valley (1-0) travels to Lanett (1-0) tonight for a non-region showdown that marks the 89th all-time meeting between the two teams. The game comes on the heels of the Rams dominating Beauregard 49-13 and the Panthers blowing out Georgiana 47-0 to open the year.
Lanett jumped on Georgiana from the get-go last Friday, as D’Quez Madden set the standard for the night on a 75-yard kickoff to open the game that truly got the ball rolling for the road Panthers. Lanett quarterbacks Markevious Atkinson and Caden Story combined for five passing touchdowns, and Larontavious Hurston tacked on another special-teams score via a punt return he took to the house.
Lanett head coach Clifford Story explained he was bracing for a somewhat sloppy game given his players didn’t have a spring to work out some of the kinks. His players instead came through with a worthwhile performance in all phases of play.
“For us to come out the first game and not make a lot of mental mistakes, that was the biggest thing for me. Moving forward, you want to get better each week. I felt like coming into the game that I had already put in my head an X-number of penalties, but we were way under the number,” Story said. “I was pleased with the way they played. They kept the energy and the intensity the whole game. They didn't have any letdowns in spots. We had a chance to play a lot of young guys to get them some reps. I was pleased.”
Quarterback was the main position of interest for the Panthers entering the year, and after one week it appears the team truly has two capable quarterbacks. Clifford Story said he was pleased with how Atkinson and Caden Story handled swapping series and making plays, and he said he was confident about both players going forward.
For the veteran head coach, seeing how the quarterbacks interacted with each other last Friday was a worthwhile experience.
“They're very close. There's no jealousy. They want to see each other do good, and those are the things that I want from my team,” Clifford Story said. “When Caden would come in, (Markevious) would high-five him or vice versa. They really showed that they have grown with each other, and they're showing regardless who's at the quarterback position that they're going to support each other.”
Like Lannett, Valley enters tonight’s matchup on the heels of a strong season opener.
The Rams jumped on the Hornets quickly thanks to Josh Bailey’s blocked-punt touchdown return and Jacquez Trammell’s pick-six, and from there Valley was rolling. Running back Josh Heath ran wild to the tune of three rushing touchdowns to help the Rams vanquish their former region foe.
The victory was Adam Hunter’s debut as Rams head coach, and his team’s performance was one he felt worth celebrating — at least until it was time to prepare for the Panthers.
“We had two turnovers back-to-back that we scored on on special teams and on a pick-six. That was huge, just jumping up quickly. We talked to these seniors about making each game as if it was their last game because there’s so much uncertainty. They responded and set the tone for the game pretty quickly early in the game. That helped us get out pretty fast,” Hunter said. “Anytime you are starting a whole new group on both sides of the football, you are definitely worried about how physical they are or how much execution is going to be as far as that goes.
“Those guys stepping up and setting the tone as far as being real physical up front, establishing the run early, and on defense getting after them pretty good was huge.”
Although Hunter is in his first year as head coach, spending the last 13 years as a Rams assistant has taught him what the rivalry with Lanett means to both sides. For him, the series is as big as they come in the state of Alabama, and the number of talented football players who have come from both schools speaks for itself.
Now, the mission for Hunter and his team is to snap the Panthers’ recent run of dominance in the series. Lanett, a Class 2A school, has won three of the last four meetings against the 6A Rams, including last year’s meeting by a 25-21 score.
Hunter complimented the amount of speed Lanett has, adding they like to get to the edge and that they have a number of skill guys who can break a big play at any moment. He added that physicality is a constant trait with the Panthers’ defenders, and he has no doubt that Story will have the Panthers ready for a fight tonight.
Story, meanwhile, commended the work Hunter and his staff have done in utilizing the talent the Rams have this year. Story specifically pointed to Heath, Trammell, receiver/cornerback Kalen Sherrell, defensive lineman Tyron Walker and running back/linebacker Tino Linson as players that Lanett has to limit in order to stay in contention.
Story explained the most important factors in tonight’s game is for the Panthers to avoid mental mistakes, avoid the back-and-forth talking that comes with any rivalry game and stay composed for a four-quarter battle. For Hunter, his main concerns are taking care of the football, tackling well and gaining yards on first down in order to sustain drives.
Tonight’s matchup between the Panthers and the Rams comes before each team starts region play next week, which means it’s imperative each side makes improvements before then. Both sides are eager to notch a second ‘W’ in the young season, and for a first-year coach like Hunter, doing so could work wonders as the year goes along.
“I definitely think if we can go 2-0 against a very good Lanett team, it gives a little momentum going into the first region game against Carver. That’s something the kids can build off of. It would be a really good momentum boost,” Hunter said. “That kind of sets the tone for the start of the season. If we start 2-0, the kids start buying into what’s happening, what our plans are, how we conduct practice and stuff like that. If they start buying into that stuff, it can take off from there.”
