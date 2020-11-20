Lanett's season ends with quarterfinal loss to Leroy

Lanett’s title run came up short Friday in Leroy.

Leroy defeated Lanett 28-21 in a battle of contenders on Friday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

The teams were tied 21-21 at the end of the third quarter, before Leroy’s go-ahead fourth-quarter score proved to be the game-winner.

Lanett threatened in the Leroy red zone with less than five minutes left, but saw a fourth-and-goal play from the 14-yard line come up empty after a Leroy sack, as heard on the game broadcast on WTRP 620 AM.

Lanett ends its season 10-3 and champions of Region 4-2A.

“I am extremely proud of what they were able to accomplish as a class,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said of his seniors. “They showed a lot of grit, guts and gratitude for this program. I wish them nothing but the best moving forward.

“We have a few that will have a chance to play at the next level and wherever they go the program will get some great men. They had a heck of a career!”

Lanett entered Friday’s game ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the final ASWA rankings, meeting a Leroy team ranked No. 3 — making for the biggest battle by rankings in the Class 2A quarterfinal round.