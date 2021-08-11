Last year the Loachapoka Indians made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. What’s next?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

The start of the Reco Newton era at Loachapoka last fall was nothing short of a success.

The Indians took care of business on the field in 2020 by winning five games — their highest total since 2013 — and reaching the state playoffs for the first time in four years. The first-round loss notwithstanding, Loachapoka appears to be on the rise; the key is taking advantage of the newfound momentum.

Loachapoka only has four starters back this fall, but luckily two of the bigger ones are on offense. Running back Nick Farrow returns for his senior season after pacing the Indians on the ground, and Wide receiver Kam Willis is also back at slot receiver after posting 33 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.

Farrow will likely split snaps with Rodrick Nelms as well as do-it-all athlete Jacorious “JC” Hart, while Willis will play out wide along with Montavis Montgomery, Ty (?) Benefield and Khamani Key.