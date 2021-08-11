Last year the Loachapoka Indians made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. What’s next?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
The start of the Reco Newton era at Loachapoka last fall was nothing short of a success.
The Indians took care of business on the field in 2020 by winning five games — their highest total since 2013 — and reaching the state playoffs for the first time in four years. The first-round loss notwithstanding, Loachapoka appears to be on the rise; the key is taking advantage of the newfound momentum.
Loachapoka only has four starters back this fall, but luckily two of the bigger ones are on offense. Running back Nick Farrow returns for his senior season after pacing the Indians on the ground, and Wide receiver Kam Willis is also back at slot receiver after posting 33 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.
Farrow will likely split snaps with Rodrick Nelms as well as do-it-all athlete Jacorious “JC” Hart, while Willis will play out wide along with Montavis Montgomery, Ty (?) Benefield and Khamani Key.
The Indians’ biggest question mark is at quarterback, where junior Ga'Kwon Palmer is battling freshman Quinjavis Nelms. While Palmer has more experience, Newton said to not count out the talented ninth grader as the two duke it out.
Newton pointed to Treddie Matthews, Rand Norman, Chris Buchanon, Jordan Rudolph, Nik Mayberry and Jamarion Askew as being in the mix on the offensive line.
DEFENSE
The player who stands out defensively is Hart, who earned a UAB offer this summer and figures to play safety and linebacker as a strong coverage player and willing run stopper. He will be joined in the secondary by Nelms and Key and by Palmer, Jordan Payne and Quentin Cooks in the middle of the defense.
With Hart, the easier question is where won’t he play this fall.
“We're going to use him wherever we can,” Newton said of the junior. “He's an athlete. You've got to use him at receiver, you've got to use him at running back, you've got to use him at punt returner, kick returner. We've even got some stuff for him at quarterback. We'll use him all over the field at every position because he's an athlete and it shows colleges his athletic ability also.
Newton figures the same players competing to play on the offensive line will also play on the defensive front, a product of playing at a Class 1A school. Those numbers dictate a lot of the Indians playing both ways, but that doesn’t concern Newton as he looks for the team to take the next step in his second year as head coach.
“We're not a team about numbers,” Newton said. “You know, the last successful team here had 18-20 players. If we can get 18, 19, 20 guys that are dedicated to the program, want to be successful, want to win on and off the field, I think we're going to be OK here at Loachapoka High School.”