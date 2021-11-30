‘Leaving a legacy’: Smiths Station heads to girls flag football state championship game

“I feel like we’ve known each other for like years, girls I’ve only known for months,” Whitmer said. “It’s because a lot of the girls on the team are just really open, they’re just themselves. It’s very easy to get along with everybody and really build that team that we needed.”

Davis agreed and joked that with practices since May that have continued all season, the team had to love each other.

Along with the bonding through practices, workouts and games, Davis and Whitmer added that the team loves to go out to eat together — with the restaurant of choice being Acapulco’s.

The team’s morale is also boosted by its appointed hype leaders. Sabrina Fox helps gets everyone ready to go, while teammate Alana Tapia has broken the huddle every time this season.

Just like the team’s chemistry has been growing and developing throughout the season, the fan support has done the same. Larsen says that the fans started coming to games because it was a new sport, but as the playoffs inched closer, fans came because it’s been fun to watch and the team is doing well.

Along with Whitmer being recognized at Dollar General, Larsen has also run into supporters from other schools.