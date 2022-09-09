LEE: Auburn High could be No. 1… because of Opelika? Area high school teams create drama you can’t script

Unbelievable.

Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winner for the ages at Opelika, and the roar rang out over LaFayette Parkway. The students rushed the field, his teammates adorned Cesena with a championship belt, and shockwaves were sent all across the state Friday from Bulldog Stadium.

Opelika slayed the dragon, upsetting top-ranked Central-Phenix City 17-14 in overtime on Friday.

What a moment. What a story.

There’ll be a new No. 1 team in the new ASWA Class 7A rankings next Wednesday morning.

And that team will be… Auburn High?

Auburn High is No. 2 in the current rankings, and after an impressive shutout win over Jeff Davis down the road at Duck Samford, appears to be the heir apparent for the top spot — thanks in part to none other than the team’s most bitter rival, Opelika.

Like I said, what a story. What a tangled web we weave in our corner of the world, where our high school football can be just as exciting as it gets anywhere in the country. If you don’t believe me, I’ll remind you I covered high school football for four seasons at the Odessa American in West Texas, in the famous city where Friday Night Lights was written. If you still don’t believe me, just check the stats:

Auburn High is 4-0. Opelika is 4-0. Just down the road, Loachapoka is 4-0, led by Auburn University commit JC Hart. Up the road the other way, Beauregard is 4-0, after two huge wins over Valley and Tallassee. And in the AISA, Lee-Scott is 3-0, with something special brewing after three blowout wins.

The five area teams in a 10-mile radius of Auburn University, all within what I’d call the shadow of the university’s economic and cultural impact, are a combined 19-0. Call it a neighborhood of winners. On Twitter, I drew a circle on a map and have been calling it ‘The Circle.’ #FearTheCircle a fan responded Friday night.

And the excitement just spreads out from there, during another exciting season of high school football. If you haven’t been to a game yet this season, I invite you turn off ESPN and go to a ballgame. Even if you didn’t go to the school closest to where you live now, and even if you don’t have any children in the system, they’d still appreciate your support. They’d love to have you.

And you’d love the experience.

Oh yeah, about those rankings: Opelika entered the week No. 7 in the ASWA. The Bulldogs could be in position to move into the top five. Central won’t fall far, but suddenly the stage is set:

We could see a showdown between No. 1 Auburn High and top-five Opelika on Sept. 30 in Duck Samford Stadium.

Are we sure we can fit all those folks in the Duck? Do we need to move it to Jordan-Hare?

I’m joking, but the point is that high school football here ain’t no joke. We’re still a long way from an undefeated showdown for the ages: Opelika still has to play Prattville and Theodore between now and then and Auburn High still has to play Lee-Montgomery and Ramsay between now and then. But the implications are real: Opelika joins Auburn High and Central on the inside track for spots in the Class 7A playoffs, meaning we could be seeing a rivalry game in playoffs.

Here I am getting ahead of myself again — but it’s hard not to get excited following high school football here.

See you next Friday.