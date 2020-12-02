LEE: Even when there were no words, Auburn High found them — still grateful after heartbreak

TUSCALOOSA — There were no words, it seemed. Just stunned silence.
In the moments after shock, and as Thompson jumped for joy after a most improbable comeback, Auburn High’s fans, supporters, players and coaches just stood frozen.
That’s all they could do. In those crushing minutes, after Auburn High’s magic night turned into a nightmare, no one could blame them. Head coach Adam Winegarden admitted after he stepped into the postgame press conference that he just couldn’t put the heartbreak into words. The other coaches, and the parents up in the stands in Bryant-Denny Stadium, in that moment would surely have said the same.
What can you say?
There were no words, surely.
Until Matthew Caldwell found them:
“You couldn’t ask for more this season — other than to win this game,” Auburn High’s senior quarterback said.
In heartbreak, somehow, Caldwell found gratitude.
“That’s just how it is. That’s just how it goes sometimes, but I wouldn’t trade any other season for this one,” he went on. “And all the other guys in my locker room, I wouldn't trade them for anything.”
Auburn High lost in the unimaginable way, but Wednesday night after Thompson danced off, as reality settled in and the Tigers realized that this was a bad dream they wouldn’t wake up from, Caldwell and some of his teammates somehow managed to count up what they gained, instead of what they had lost.
When some would’ve wished to be anywhere else in world, away from their lowest moment on the field, these Tigers said they wouldn’t have traded.
“I wouldn’t want to be a part of any other defense,” senior defender Joey McGinty.
The Tigers showed grace then, even in loss, at the end of a season that was almost taken from them by a disease.
These players didn’t deserve what COVID-19 did to their fall, and their schoolyear, and so many of their precious fleeting memories on the football field.
But they took it with grace, all the way off the field in their final game on Wednesday.
“We take a lot of things for granted in life,” Winegarden said. He knows he’ll face questions about how the game ended, but for this, he had an answer. “We started the year, and we didn’t know if we were going to play one game. We really took the approach that, ‘Hey, make every practice like a game. Make every game like your last.’
“I think the opportunity to continue to play, I think all that’s been a special thing.”
The Tigers said they’d cherish it, no matter what.
Even after the unimaginable, they proved strong enough to do just that.
