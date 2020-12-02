LEE: Even when there were no words, Auburn High found them — still grateful after heartbreak

TUSCALOOSA — There were no words, it seemed. Just stunned silence.

In the moments after shock, and as Thompson jumped for joy after a most improbable comeback, Auburn High’s fans, supporters, players and coaches just stood frozen.

That’s all they could do. In those crushing minutes, after Auburn High’s magic night turned into a nightmare, no one could blame them. Head coach Adam Winegarden admitted after he stepped into the postgame press conference that he just couldn’t put the heartbreak into words. The other coaches, and the parents up in the stands in Bryant-Denny Stadium, in that moment would surely have said the same.

What can you say?

There were no words, surely.

Until Matthew Caldwell found them:

“You couldn’t ask for more this season — other than to win this game,” Auburn High’s senior quarterback said.

In heartbreak, somehow, Caldwell found gratitude.

“That’s just how it is. That’s just how it goes sometimes, but I wouldn’t trade any other season for this one,” he went on. “And all the other guys in my locker room, I wouldn't trade them for anything.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}