LEE: From the Devil’s backyard, to the Tigers’ backyard — in Jordan-Hare Stadium

The Tigers in white danced over the Devil’s backyard, and head coach Keith Etheredge had just one thing to say.

He was asked at the end of his postgame radio interview on Wings 94.3 FM if he had any closing comments.

“Just, ‘Go Tigers,’ baby,” he said simply. You could hear his smile over the airwaves back in Auburn as his players jumped for joy all around him.

What more needs to be said?

Yes, Auburn High conquered its demon Friday night and beat Central 14-13 in dreaded Phenix City. Auburn High had lost seven of eight on the road at Central, including a frustrating 38-17 loss just this season on a field where superstitions seem to come alive and Auburn High had to have felt haunted.

“The Devil’s own backyard, they call it,” old school country star Freddie Hart opens the first verse in his song ‘Phenix City.’ “They wasn’t telling no lie,” he sang, of the place now home to the mighty Central football factory.

But Auburn High did that.

And from the Devil’s backyard to the Tigers’ backyard, Auburn High is headed to Jordan-Hare Stadium for a championship in its own hometown.

Once again: What more needs to be said?

It’s a dream come true for many of the players. It’s a dream come for even some of the cheerleaders to perform on that field, and for some of the band members to play in those stands. It’s a dream come true for this coaching staff to see their players compete for the blue map.

And it’s a dream come true for this community: Auburn High has played in the state championship game twice in program history, in 2013 and in 2020, both times in Tuscaloosa as the Super 7 rotated locations. For the first time ever, the stars align for the Baby Tigers to play where the Tigers play in Jordan-Hare.

“We started working on the Super 7 in 2008, hosting it for the first time in 2010,” Auburn mayor Ron Anders told the Opelika-Auburn News on the field amid the celebration in Phenix City. “I’ve been blessed to be involved with it since the very beginning, and it was my greatest dream that one day Auburn High would get to play in the state championship in their hometown.”

It’ll be all Auburn High all day to kick off the Super 7: The Auburn High girls flag football team has punched its own ticket to compete in the AHSAA’s second-ever flag football state championship at 2 p.m. in Jordan-Hare before the Class 7A boys football final at 7 p.m.

“I really look forward to Nov. 30,” Anders said. “It’ll be a great day in Auburn.”

As for Central, the Red Devils saw one stolen out from under their fangs, but they’ll lick their wounds to be back another season.

Auburn High goes from exercising the demon to trying to slay the dragon: Almighty Thompson awaits in the championship game.

“The true character of our program and our coaches and our kids showed forth there at the end as we scored that late touchdown and held a really good Central team,” Anders said. “It’s really great to be from Auburn, and it’s going to be great to watch our young people, who do such outstanding things to make us proud on a daily basis, be able to compete inside Jordan-Hare Stadium for a state championship. We should all be very proud.”