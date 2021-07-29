Lee-Scott Academy football faced real hurdles in 2020. Will the Warriors rebound this fall?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by East Alabama Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

It seemed like Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel and the Warriors were always playing catch-up last fall.

Most of the Warriors' offseason was limited due to the coronavirus, and Daniel didn't come on board until well into the summer due to his contract obligations to Valley. Daniel figures Lee-Scott went about eight months without lifting weights before the team finally got back going, but the damage was evident once the season got underway.

"We saw a little bit of that on the field on Friday nights. We got pushed around a little bit, but that's all changed now," Daniel said. "These guys have been through a season, they've been through an offseason with us. They've really pounded the weights."

One of Lee-Scott's breakout players in 2020 was Tate McKelvey, but the rising senior will have competition this fall. The Warriors added former Auburn High player Ryan Dearing, and Daniel expects whoever doesn't win the job will move to another position offense and contribute defensively.