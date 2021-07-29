Lee-Scott Academy football faced real hurdles in 2020. Will the Warriors rebound this fall?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by East Alabama Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
It seemed like Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel and the Warriors were always playing catch-up last fall.
Most of the Warriors' offseason was limited due to the coronavirus, and Daniel didn't come on board until well into the summer due to his contract obligations to Valley. Daniel figures Lee-Scott went about eight months without lifting weights before the team finally got back going, but the damage was evident once the season got underway.
"We saw a little bit of that on the field on Friday nights. We got pushed around a little bit, but that's all changed now," Daniel said. "These guys have been through a season, they've been through an offseason with us. They've really pounded the weights."
One of Lee-Scott's breakout players in 2020 was Tate McKelvey, but the rising senior will have competition this fall. The Warriors added former Auburn High player Ryan Dearing, and Daniel expects whoever doesn't win the job will move to another position offense and contribute defensively.
The Warriors moved backup quarterback Pete Lanier to wide receiver, and Daniel sees a real opportunity for him to shine this season. Elsewhere, Daniel pointed to running back Jonathan Meyers as an up-and-comer and three experienced linemen in Cade Wagoner and Jackson Earnhart and Grayden Ketchum as players to watch.
DEFENSE
With a roster of roughly 30 varsity players as part of a school that has about 100 kids playing football from pee-wee on up, the Warriors are sure to feature several players going both ways this fall.
Daniel pointed to Wagoner as one of those players who will have duties on both sides, with the second-year head coach saying he'll likely contribute at defensive end. He also pointed to cornerback Andrew Hahn, who played some running back last fall, and linebacker Dalan Bush as a pair of defenders to keep an eye on this year.
Daniel took over a Warriors program that was two years removed from a winless season, and the circumstances that led up to last fall set up a rough situation for the Warriors. The good news is Daniel feels like Lee-Scott is moving in the right direction, and it appears to be only a matter of time for those watching to notice the difference.
"Wins and losses are great. Everybody likes to put that on the record. I'm not big on wins and losses; I'm big on the process of getting to be winning," Daniel said. "It's about doing things the right way, working hard, playing hard, being tough kids. If we do those things, our wins are going to come.
"We may be out-talented on the field, but you're going to see different guys this year that don't get pushed around on the field because of their work ethic and what they've done in the offseason."