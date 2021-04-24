Lee-Scott Academy girls soccer win AISA state championship

The Lee-Scott Academy girls soccer team began the season with a young but talented squad. The Lady Warriors ended it with an upset few will soon forget.
Lee-Scott captured the AISA girls soccer championship in dramatic fashion Friday in Montgomery by beating Tuscaloosa Academy 4-3 in a match decided by penalty kicks. The victory was made possible by Emily Heartsill’s first-half goal, a scoreless second half and 10-minute overtime and penalty kicks by Heartsill, Delaney Faison and Ali Bankson.
Heartsill, Faison, Abbie Starr and Colee Shepp were named to the AISA All-Tournament team.
“It was probably the most exciting game I've ever been a part of, and I've been coaching club and high school for 10 years. We never should have been there; statistically, we didn't have a chance,” Lee-Scott coach Eric Faison said. “We were the underdog big time. I still don't know how it happened. It just happened. The game plan we had, which was a little unorthodox because we hadn't played that way all season, it just worked to perfection. It was just unbelievable.”
Eric Faison explained Tuscaloosa Academy had dominated its competition this season – which included a 7-0 victory against Glenwood in the semifinals – which forced him and assistant coaches Matt Bullard and Kat Brian to rework their strategy. Lee-Scott decided to put its five best players in the back in order to slow the Tuscaloosa Academy attack and try to make the match a low-scoring affair.
Thanks to the hard-hustle play of the Lady Warriors, the coaches’ plans led to real results.
Starr had 28 saves on frame at goalkeeper as the Lady Warriors focused heavily on their defensive play. Offensively, Lee-Scott only had four shots on goal, but Heartsill connected on one of them to help the Lady Warriors stay in contention.
“We just held and held. Every person on the team played their butts off,” Faison said. “Pretty much our whole team was bleeding – their legs were skinned up from sliding. They were beat up.”
The Lady Warriors’ efforts through regulation and overtime led to an intense penalty-kick set in which five players from each side took turns. Heartsill, Delaney Faison and Bankson connected on their kicks, and a final Tuscaloosa Academy kick off the crossbar sealed the victory for Lee-Scott.
Eric Faison explained the moment the match finally ended was one of pure jubilation for the Lady Warriors and their fans.
“As soon as I saw it hit the cross bar, everybody just stormed the field,” Faison said. “You play 80 minutes of game and 10 minutes of overtime, and it comes down to one kick. It's the most stressful situation in soccer.”’
The Lady Warriors have a lineup of two seventh graders, four eighth graders, one ninth grader, one junior and three seniors, and Faison spent the majority of the regular season trying to find the right combination. He said the coaches found it three games ago, and from there the mission was about making the most of it.
Faison admitted he was worried Lee-Scott’s inexperience would prove costly against a team as talented as Tuscaloosa Academy. Instead, his Lady Warriors rose to the challenge and gave the match everything they had.
Faison said Lee-Scott played for the state championship twice before, and twice the team came up just short. This time, the Lady Warriors got the last laugh in a victory that will be cherished for years to come.