Lee-Scott Academy girls soccer win AISA state championship

Thanks to the hard-hustle play of the Lady Warriors, the coaches’ plans led to real results.

Starr had 28 saves on frame at goalkeeper as the Lady Warriors focused heavily on their defensive play. Offensively, Lee-Scott only had four shots on goal, but Heartsill connected on one of them to help the Lady Warriors stay in contention.

“We just held and held. Every person on the team played their butts off,” Faison said. “Pretty much our whole team was bleeding – their legs were skinned up from sliding. They were beat up.”

The Lady Warriors’ efforts through regulation and overtime led to an intense penalty-kick set in which five players from each side took turns. Heartsill, Delaney Faison and Bankson connected on their kicks, and a final Tuscaloosa Academy kick off the crossbar sealed the victory for Lee-Scott.

Eric Faison explained the moment the match finally ended was one of pure jubilation for the Lady Warriors and their fans.

“As soon as I saw it hit the cross bar, everybody just stormed the field,” Faison said. “You play 80 minutes of game and 10 minutes of overtime, and it comes down to one kick. It's the most stressful situation in soccer.”’