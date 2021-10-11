Lee-Scott Academy’s success pushes Warriors up Prep Power Poll

By and large, the local high school football teams took care of business during the action in Week 8.
Area teams went 12-6 on Thursday and Friday, with the only split occurring between Reeltown and Beulah. Auburn High was the only local team to have a bye this week.
The week’s action was notable for a handful of local teams, including Central, which clinched Region 2-7A, and Tallassee, which punched its ticket to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.
Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 9:
1. Central-Phenix City (8-0)
Central clinched its seventh region title in eight years by beating Prattville 42-21. Red Devils quarterback Caleb Nix showed out once again by throwing for 353 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Central returns to action by playing at Dothan.
2. Chambers Academy (6-1)
The Rebels made sure Edgewood didn’t replicate its win from last year and instead handed the Wildcats a 49-7 defeat. Chambers wide receiver Jeremy Conway caught four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 22-yard rushing touchdown in the win. The Rebels play at Macon East Academy on Friday.
3. Lanett (6-2)
Lanett put up its second straight blowout victory by topping Ranburne 59-0 for the Panthers’ first shutout of 2021. Running back D’Quez Madden and the Panthers host Randolph County on Friday.
4. Auburn High (6-1)
Auburn High had its bye week this week. Quarterback Clyde Pittman and the Tigers return to action Friday when they travel to Smiths Station.
5. Opelika (5-3)
The Bulldogs were in a dogfight Friday night and wound up with the upper hand late in a 21-20 overtime victory over Lee-Montgomery. Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano impressed in the start, going 18-of-25 passing for 197 yards with two touchdowns. The Bulldogs host Valley on Friday.
6. Glenwood (5-2)
Glenwood posted another big win Thursday courtesy a 62-6 beatdown of Hooper. Gators quarterback Dallas Crow was responsible for six touchdowns, including three touchdowns on the ground. The Gators have a bye week before hosting Pike Liberal Arts on Oct. 22.
7. Notasulga (7-1)
Notasulga suffered its first loss of the season by way of a 27-0 loss to Maplesville. Running back Tyrese McCullough and the Blue Devils look to bounce back Friday when they host Calhoun in non-region action.
8. Lee-Scott (5-2)
Lee-Scott produced another strong victory Friday, this being a 16-0 win over Valiant Cross. The win featured another outstanding performance by the Warriors’ defense, which forced four turnovers to help the team post its second shutout win in three games. Lee-Scott hosts Hooper on Friday.
9. Dadeville (5-2)
The Tigers ran into some tough competition Friday and fell to Trinity Christian 28-0. Quarterback Lane Smith and his teammates look to right the ship Friday in a highly-anticipated rivalry game at home against Reeltown.
10. Loachapoka (4-2)
The Indians found themselves in a battle with Verbena before pulling away with a 42-20 home victory. Loachapoka’s Ga’Kuan Palmer set the stage for the strong second half with a pick six that got the ball rolling for a comfortable win by the Indians. Loachapoka hosts Autaugaville on Friday.