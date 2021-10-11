Lee-Scott Academy’s success pushes Warriors up Prep Power Poll

By and large, the local high school football teams took care of business during the action in Week 8.

Area teams went 12-6 on Thursday and Friday, with the only split occurring between Reeltown and Beulah. Auburn High was the only local team to have a bye this week.

The week’s action was notable for a handful of local teams, including Central, which clinched Region 2-7A, and Tallassee, which punched its ticket to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 9:

1. Central-Phenix City (8-0)

Central clinched its seventh region title in eight years by beating Prattville 42-21. Red Devils quarterback Caleb Nix showed out once again by throwing for 353 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Central returns to action by playing at Dothan.

2. Chambers Academy (6-1)