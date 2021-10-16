Lee-Scott Academy shuts out Hooper Academy, secures second seed for AISA playoffs

The Lee-Scott Academy Warriors just keep winning.

The Warriors made quick work of Hooper Academy on Friday by scoring three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 42-0 victory. The win stands as Lee-Scott’s fifth straight win this season and third shutout in the last four games.

Friday’s win gave Lee-Scott the second seed in AISA Region 1-AAA, meaning the Warriors will start the postseason at home.

Lee-Scott (6-2) got all its scoring out as quickly as it could, as the team followed 21 first-quarter points with 21 more in the second before easing through the final half of play. The Warriors ended the night with 303 total yards of offense – 164 rushing and 139 passing.

The Warriors’ defense once again rose to the occasion and limited Hooper (1-6) to 88 yards. Lee-Scott also forced four turnovers.

The Warriors have a bye next week before finishing the regular season on Oct. 29 at Morgan Academy.