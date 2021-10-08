 Skip to main content
Lee-Scott Academy stretches winning streak with victory over Valiant Cross
PREP FOOTBALL

Lee-Scott Academy stretches winning streak with victory over Valiant Cross

Lee-Scott Academy vs. Valiant Cross high school football (copy)

Lee Scott Academy’s QB Tate McKelvey looks for room but is stopped by VCA’s defense during a matchup on Oct. 8, 2020 in Auburn.

 O-A NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Lee-Scott Academy Warriors are still rolling.

The Warriors stretched their winning streak to three games on Friday night with a 16-0 victory over Valiant Cross. The game featured another strong rushing attack from Lee-Scott, which rushed for 131 yards in the win.

The Lee-Scott defense also came up clutch by forcing four turnovers. The win stands as the Warriors’ second shutout victory in three games.

Lee-Scott (5-2, 2-1) returns to action Friday when it hosts Hooper Academy in region action.

