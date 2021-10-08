Lee-Scott Academy stretches winning streak with victory over Valiant Cross

The Lee-Scott Academy Warriors are still rolling.

The Warriors stretched their winning streak to three games on Friday night with a 16-0 victory over Valiant Cross. The game featured another strong rushing attack from Lee-Scott, which rushed for 131 yards in the win.

The Lee-Scott defense also came up clutch by forcing four turnovers. The win stands as the Warriors’ second shutout victory in three games.

Lee-Scott (5-2, 2-1) returns to action Friday when it hosts Hooper Academy in region action.