Lee-Scott alum, Clemson golfer Turk Pettit captures NCAA national championship

Former Lee-Scott Academy golfer Turk Pettit is officially a national champion.

Pettit laid claim to the title of the NCAA’s top individual golfer Monday by capturing the men’s championship with an even-par 70 in the final round at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The final round left Pettit at 7-under 273 for the tournament and one stroke ahead of Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin, who missed a tying 10-foot par putt on the 18th hole to secure Pettit’s victory.

“Last tournament I ever play as a college golfer and I ended up winning,” Pettit told the Associated Press. “I’ve only had two wins in college golf, so that’s pretty special.”

Pettit and Jin squared off as true contenders for the individual title entering the final round, and despite the challenging Raptor Course the senior Pettit got the upper hand. One of his most clutch moments came at the 468-yard par-4 ninth, where he made a five-foot birdie putt after his approach shot came up short.

Pettit’s win stands as Clemson's first individual national championship since Charles Warren in 1997.