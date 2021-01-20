Lee-Scott alum Will Garner takes head coach job at Daleville

“Those two had some big-time success at Daleville,” Garner said. “Those are two guys that spoke so highly of the program that it is something I wanted to be a part of.”

He said he hasn’t decided on any offensive or defensive schemes to utilize at Daleville, preferring to see who comes out and what kind of talent pool he has to work with, but he has a philosophy of certain keys in the two areas.

“We need to run the football and we need to control the line of scrimmage on both sides no matter what styles we run on offense and defense,” Garner said. “You have to be able to block, you have to be able to tackle and you have to be able to line up correctly.”

Garner was a running back and safety in high school at Lee-Scott Academy where he was also a member of the golf team. After graduating from LSA, he went to school at Troy University and played for the Trojan men’s golf team for four seasons.

During his final year at Troy, he was a volunteer football coach at Charles Henderson, located across the street from the entrance to the Troy campus.

After graduating from Troy, he was hired as Charles Henderson Middle School’s football coach. He guided the middle school team to a 15-1 record over two seasons with a Wiregrass championship title.