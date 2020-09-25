Lee-Scott blasts Springwood for first win of season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lee-Scott Warriors raced their way to their first win of the season, thrashing Springwood 42-7 on Friday night.

The Warriors came into this game knowing that if they could get the ball moving with their rushing attack, they would be in a good position to win — and that’s exactly what they did, racking up 317 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

“Extremely proud of these kids,” Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel said. “All year, we’ve played teams that have outmanned us. They never gave up, they kept working everyday, and it finally played off tonight.. We had one mistake that I can remember, and if you can play that well, you’re going to end up winning a lot of games.”

Lee-Scott moved to 1-4 on the season. The team's first four games were played against teams ranked in the ASWA's top 10, all undefeated entering Friday night.

But Friday, the Warriors came out of the gates swinging, recovering an onside kick before the first 10 seconds of the game had passes. Not long after that, they came up big with more special teams excitement after blocking a punt, which James Lyle returned for the touchdown early in the first quarter. Between this and Lee-Scott’s ability to get the ground game going, Springwood was in for a long night from the jump.