Lee-Scott has two teams headed to the AISA’s Class AAA Final Four.

The Lee-Scott boys basketball team topped visiting Monroe 64-44 on Tuesday night in the state quarterfinals to punch the team’s ticket to the Final Four — and to join the girls, who had already clinched their own trip to Montgomery.

The Lee-Scott girls team defeated the Monroe girls 57-44 on Monday in its own state quarterfinal showdown.

The Class AAA playoffs now pivot to the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.

The Lee-Scott girls play Wednesday for a trip to the state championship game. The Lee-Scott girls play Clarke Prep at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in Montgomery in the semifinals. Opposite them are Glenwood and Fort Dale, playing the game preceding that one.

The Lee-Scott boys play again Thursday, facing rival Glenwood in the state semifinals. Glenwood defeated Fort Dale Academy 54-36 on Tuesday night.

The boys game is scheduled to tip at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Class AAA state championship games are scheduled for Friday in Montgomery. The girls state title game is set to tip off at 5 p.m. Friday before the boys state championship game is set to tip at 7 p.m. Friday.