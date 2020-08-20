Lee-Scott, Chambers Academy open AISA play

For the second straight season, the Lee-Scott Warriors enter the fall with a new face at the helm of the program. And for the second straight year, that coach begins his tenure by facing one of the AISA’s top teams.
Buster Daniel will make his debut as Warriors head coach tonight at 7 p.m. when Lee-Scott hosts Chambers Academy. Lee-Scott will look to extract revenge after losing 36-7 in last year’s meeting with Chambers, which has plenty to prove this year after moving up to the AISA’s Class AA for the first time since 2007.
Daniel’s transition to Lee-Scott from Valley was a wild one given his arrival came just before the pandemic seriously hampered the Warriors’ would-be offseason. Having said that, Daniel was pleased with how his new players handled the distractions that came with the spring and summer as they set their sights on a big 2020.
“We have a bunch of great kids out here who work hard. They do everything you ask them to do. They’ve had a lot thrown at them this summer with a new offense, new defense, new coaches and new terminology. It’s taken a little time, but they’re taking it on well and doing a great job with it,” Daniel said. “With the time we’ve been with them, I’m really excited about what the guys have done. My coaching staff has done a great job, and they’ll continue to do a great job every single day with teaching these young men what they need to know about the game and about life and everything in between. I’m excited with what they’ve learned, and I’m just ready to see them play now.”
Daniel is still adjusting to life in the AISA after spending more than two decades as a public-school coach, but it didn’t take much studying for him to learn that the Warriors’ first opponent is nothing short of a powerhouse.
Chambers has been absolutely dominant in Class A for the last five years, as the Rebels have gone 58-7 over that span of time and played for the state championship every single year. The Rebels have a new challenge with moving up a classification for the fall, but their commitment to excellence has head coach Jason Allen and the players eager to prove they can win at any level.
“I think anytime that you move up in a classification like that, it makes you an underdog so to speak. We haven’t been used to being an underdog very much at all the last five or six years. I think our guys feel like they’ve got something to prove. I think it’s made them hungrier,” Allen said. “They understand that they’ve got to play their best every week. I think they’re excited about it and they realize that we can compete with anybody. Last year, we had four AAA teams on our schedule and several AA teams and finished 9-1 with our only loss to the AAA state champion. We’re excited about the challenge.”
It didn’t take Daniel long to recognize Chambers quarterback Payton Allen — Jason Allen’s son — as a player that the Warriors had to contain come gametime. Daniel is also familiar with new Chambers offensive lineman Jeremy Fetner, defensive lineman Kross Colley, defensive back John White and linebacker Jarquez Banks, who all transferred from Valley.
Allen, meanwhile, understood there’s still a lot of unknowns in preparing for a new-look Lee-Scott team. He did, however, pinpoint Warriors quarterback Tate McKelvey as a potential difference-maker who the Rebels have to keep their eyes on.
For Allen, preparing for a Daniel-led team has been nothing short of a challenge.
“You’ve really got to prepare for a lot of things knowing you probably won’t see most of them. You just hope you don’t get caught off guard,” Allen said. “There’s only so many ways you can line up, but there’s still a lot of ways. We’ve got to be prepared for what we think they’re going to do. We don’t really know what they’re going to do.
“We’re kind of in the blind here. It’s kind of scary, but it’s exciting.”
Allen emphasized the importance of being a balanced football team tonight, saying that while the Rebels plan on running the football early and often they must be able to throw downfield and creative explosive plays as well. Daniel understandably stressed how important it will be stopping Chambers’ offense, adding that Allen will show several different formations and that it’s imperative that the Warriors play with sound technique throughout the night.
Daniel explained beating Chambers would be a huge accomplishment and emphasized that any team that can play for a state title five years in a row — no matter what classification — is among the best of the best in the association. For Allen, a win tonight would be sweet given how much bigger Lee-Scott is as a school and given that the Rebels have no interest in relinquishing their title as one of the association’s very best squads.
“It’s always great to get off to a win in the first game of the year. I think it really sets the tone for what you’re trying to do and gives you some momentum heading into region play in a couple weeks,” Allen said. “Just to play this first game is going to be huge I think emotionally for the people in our community, for our players and for our families. After everything everybody has gone through and all the doubt and the things that have just happened.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of emotion from both teams just finally being able to compete in something.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!