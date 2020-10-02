Lee-Scott falls to Bessemer Academy

After winning its first game of the season last week, Lee-Scott left the field with another loss Friday night. This time, the Warriors fell 43-6 to Bessemer Academy.

“It was an old-fashioned tail-whooping,” Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel said afterwards. “We didn’t play very well. We played intimidated, and when you make a lot of mistakes, this is usually what happens.”

Lee-Scott had its chances to score in the first half, even after an injury to top receiver James Lyles. The Warriors completed pass after pass before halftime, but they couldn’t find the end zone and went to the locker room down 30-0.

“I thought we had a pretty good chance,” Daniel said. “We had a good week of preparation and planning. We just didn’t execute the plan.”

Early in the second half, Lee-Scott made its breakthrough on the scoreboard, with freshman wide receiver Andre Hahn scoring from 22 yards out. Bessemer countered with two more touchdowns before the end of the game.

Lee-Scott is now 1-5 on the season and will return to action next Thursday night at Hooper Academy.

Lee-Scott’s five losses all came to teams ranked in the top 10 of the AISA by the ASWA, including Bessemer.