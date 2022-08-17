Lee-Scott football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

With the loss of quarterback Tate McKelvey after the 2021 season, Lee-Scott lost the operator of its offense but not much else.

Senior Ryan Dearing, once a transfer from Auburn High School who split time with McKelvey last season, will take over quarterback responsibilities and fills in one of three roles the team had open.

Juniors Jonathan Myers and Andrew Hahn are the running back duo that will join Dearing in the backfield, having both played since they were freshmen.

Senior George Myers transferred from Opelika High School and will also be picking up some running back duties.

In terms of the linemen, right tackle Jackson Earnhardt was the only loss, but Auburn High transfer Mason Hiller will take over his role. The remainder of the line will be filled by veterans Grayden Ketchum, Joseph Horn, center Connor Stewart and Jacob Baker. Pete Lanier, Miles Zachary and Landry Cochran are a trio of returning receivers who will also support Dearing.

DEFENSE

Returning a list of familiar and experienced faces on the defense as well, Lee-Scott is bringing back veterans to both sides of the ball.

On the line, Joseph Horn and Alex Cash hold down the ends, with nose guards Cam Arwood, who started most games in 2021 as a freshman, and newcomer Mason Hiller.

Jonathan Myers holds his defensive role at linebacker, with three-year starter Dalan Bush at his side. Landry Cochran, George Myers and Chandler Martin will hold outside linebacker roles.

Head coach Buster Daniel’s team will hinge around lots of sophomores who got playing time last year who will take up larger roles as they transition to the season this fall.

“When we finished last year, it was not really a surprise because we knew what we had, but we finished 8-3 last year and got beat in the semifinals,” Daniel said. “Our expectations are a little higher. I think we’ll be able to win our region. I really do. I think the AISA has changed a lot.”

Lee-Scott Warriors 2022 football schedule Aug. 18 at Chambers Academy Sept. 2 at Monroe Academy* Sept. 9 at Morgan Academy* Sept. 16 vs. Glenwood* Sept. 23 at Macon-East Sept. 30 vs. Autauga Academy* Oct. 7 at Bessemer Academy* Oct. 14 vs. Valiant Cross* Oct. 21 vs. Fort Dale Academy* Oct. 28 vs. Edgewood *-denotes a Region 1-AAA game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Buster Daniel (3rd season at LSA; 10-10, 24-29 overall record) >> Stadium: Jud Scott Field >> Region: AISA Class AAA, Region 1 >> 2021 record: 8-3 (3-1) >> Returning Starters: 18 (9 offense, 9 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2020 >> Last Region Title: 2003 >> State Titles: 1988, 1990, 1994