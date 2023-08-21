JUSTIN FERGUSON
For the O-A News
Three years ago, when Lee-Scott’s seniors were just freshmen, the Warriors went 2-7.
Two years ago, they were one game away from playing for a state title in a remarkable turnaround season.
And one year ago, they were upperclassmen on one of the most dominant state championship campaigns imaginable — outscoring opponents 517-71 and going 12-0.
“We just had the best year anybody could hope for,” Lee-Scott senior Jonathan Meyers said. “So this year, our goal is to repeat it.”
Under head coach Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott has quickly gone from the hunter to the hunted. The Warriors scored 40-plus points in eight of their 12 games last season. They also pitched six shutouts. The only team to come within three touchdowns of them all year was Glenwood, which Lee-Scott beat by 20 in the regular season and 14 in the AISA Class AAA state title game.
This year, Lee-Scott’s schedule is exactly the same as last year, just flipped. The Warriors start the season with three straight home games — including an opener against Chambers Academy, which the Warriors won 14-6 on Thursday — but they play five of their final seven on the road.
“To win one state championship is tough, if not nearly impossible,” Daniel said. “And what I’ve talked about all summer is that you do have a target on your back — you will make somebody’s season if they beat you. And, if you don’t work, that’s what’s going to happen.
“But that’s the motivation for these guys. They won’t want to let each other down.”
Lee-Scott will have a new-looking roster this year, as it lost a huge senior class that “would’ve hurt a 7A (public) school,” as Daniel puts it.
This year, the Warriors will be led by a seven-man senior class that features Meyers, a do-it-all playmaker on both sides of the ball. Daniel is also high on Miles Zachry, a wide receiver and defensive back who literally flies everywhere — he’s a licensed pilot.
And if the Warriors aren’t able to keep up their ridiculous 43 points-per-game pace from last season, they know they’ll be able to rely on kicker Matthew Rolader.
“He could start at any secondary position or receiver for us,” Daniel said. “But that leg of his is too important. He’s one of the finest kickers in our state. He’s going to win games for us, and he’s going to win games on Saturdays for somebody, if they give him a chance.”
With all the turnover on offense and defense from a dominant championship squad, Daniel says he doesn’t know exactly how the Warriors’ season will turn out.
But, he adds, he didn’t expect Lee-Scott’s run to the title last year, either.
“I really like our football team,” Daniel said. “We’ve got guys that do everything that you ask them to do. They work their tails off in the weight room every day. They’re gonna be successful.”
Lee-Scott Warriors
>> Head Coach: Buster Daniel (4th season at LSA; 22-10, 36-29 overall record)
>> Stadium: Jud Scott Field
>> Region: AISA Class AAA, Region 1
>> 2021 record: 12-0 (7-0)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2022
>> Last Region Title: 2022
>> State Titles: 1988, 1990, 1994, 2022
Lee-Scott Academy 2023 football schedule
Aug. 17: vs. Chambers Academy
Sept. 1: vs. Monroe Academy*
Sept. 8: vs. Morgan Academy*
Sept. 15: at Glenwood School*
Sept. 22: vs. Macon East Academy
Sept. 29: at Autauga Academy*
Oct. 6: vs. Bessemer Academy*
Oct. 13: at Valiant Cross Academy*
Oct. 20: at Fort Dale Academy*
Oct. 27: at Edgewood Academy
*-denotes Region 1-AAA game
PHOTOS: Lee-Scott wins state championship game over Glenwood
Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel watches Pelzer Reeves (14) throw during pregame warm-ups. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Lee-Scott Warriors take the field. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel joins his team on the field for the national anthem. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott cheerleaders perform during kickoff. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Andrew Hahn (6) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Andrew Hahn (6) outruns the Glenwood defense for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Andrew Hahn (6) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Andrew Hahn (6) celebrates with Alex Cash (82) after carrying for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel celebrates with Andrew Hahn (6) after Hahn’s touchdown run against Glenwood on Nov. 17 in Montgomery.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Dallas Crow (2) tosses to JT Banks (6) in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's JT Banks (6) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Alex Cash (82) tackles Glenwood's JT Banks (6) in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Alex Cash (82) reacts after a tackle in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's George Meyers (2) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott students make some noise from the stands during the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Camden White (42) tackles Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Ryan Dearing (12) is helped off the field after an injury in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) celebrates aftet a touchdown carry in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) celebrates with Landry Cochran (21) after a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Parker Wright (23) celebrates after a Glenwood turnover in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Camden White (42) tackles Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Andrew Hahn (6) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's George Meyers (2) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Aaron Burton (3) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jonathan Meyers (4) tries to pull the ball from Glenwood's Dallas Crow (2) in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Quin Denson (9) and Landry Cochran (21) combine to tackle Glenwood's Dallas Crow (2) in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Aaron Burton (3) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Thett Morris (13) catches a pass in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Landry Cochran (21) tackles Glenwood's Thett Morris (13) in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Aaron Burton (3) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's George Meyers (2) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott’s Andrew Hahn (6) runs with the ball the AISA Class AAA championship game on Thursday in Montgomery.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Tyler Kennedy (7) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Lamont Burton (4) tackles Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Pelzer Reaves (14) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Pelzer Reeves (14) races to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Pelzer Reaves (14) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Pelzer Reeves (14) celebrates after a touchdown run in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Dallas Crow (2) carries in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Dalan Bush (33) celebrates after a tackle in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Mason Hiller (75) closes in on Glenwood's JT Banks (6) in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Dallas Crow (2) carries in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Mason McCraine (12) catches a pass in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Jaxon Milam (15) catches a pass in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's JT Banks (6) carries in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Tyler Porterfield (10) tackles Lee-Scott's George Meyers (2) in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Alex Cash (82) catches a pass in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's George Meyers (2) runs with the ball against Glenwood in the AISA AAA state championship game on Nov. 17, 2022, in Montgomery.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's George Meyers (2) celebrates after a touchdown in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Matthew Rolader (22) kicks an extra point in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Aaron Burton (3) carries in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Miles Achry (5) defends a pass intended for Glendwood's Jaxon Milam (15) in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jonathan Meyers (4) and Pete Lanier (3) combine to tackle Glenwood's Dallas Crow (2) in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Chance Coleman (8) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Griffin Montroy (30) kicks an extra point in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Dallas Crow (2) throws a pass in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Jaxon Milam (15) catches a pass in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Landry Cochran (21) tackles Glenwood's Jaxon Milam (15) in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) intercepts a pass in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) celebrates after an interception in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) carries in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Glenwood's Mason McCraine (12) catches a pass in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott’s Dalan Bush (33) celebrates after a fourth-down stop to seal the game at the the AISA Class AAA championship game on Thursday in Montgomery.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel gets a celebratory water bath at the end of the game. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel shakes off the celebratory water bath as he makes his way onto the field after the team’s state championship win over Glenwood on Nov. 17 in Montgomery.
Adam Sparks ,
Lee-Scott gives out championship t-shirts on the field after the game. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel hoists the championship trophy as his team swarms him after the AISA Class AAA championship game on Thursday in Montgomery.
Adam Sparks,
Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel hoists the championship trophy after the team’s win in the AISA Class AAA state championship game Nov. 17 in Montgomery.
Adam Sparks /
The Lee-Scott Warriors are the 2022 AISA AAA state champions. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel hoists the championship trophy after the game. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott’s Landry Cochran (21) shows off the championship trophy the AISA Class AAA championship game on Thursday in Montgomery.
Adam Sparks /
Lee-Scott's Pete Lanier (3) kisses the championship trophy. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A Lee-Scott Academy flag waves behind the state championship trophy. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
VIEW: For more photos of Lee-Scott’s win in the state championship game, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link￼.
