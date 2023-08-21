Three years ago, when Lee-Scott’s seniors were just freshmen, the Warriors went 2-7.

Two years ago, they were one game away from playing for a state title in a remarkable turnaround season.

And one year ago, they were upperclassmen on one of the most dominant state championship campaigns imaginable — outscoring opponents 517-71 and going 12-0.

“We just had the best year anybody could hope for,” Lee-Scott senior Jonathan Meyers said. “So this year, our goal is to repeat it.”

Under head coach Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott has quickly gone from the hunter to the hunted. The Warriors scored 40-plus points in eight of their 12 games last season. They also pitched six shutouts. The only team to come within three touchdowns of them all year was Glenwood, which Lee-Scott beat by 20 in the regular season and 14 in the AISA Class AAA state title game.

This year, Lee-Scott’s schedule is exactly the same as last year, just flipped. The Warriors start the season with three straight home games — including an opener against Chambers Academy, which the Warriors won 14-6 on Thursday — but they play five of their final seven on the road.

“To win one state championship is tough, if not nearly impossible,” Daniel said. “And what I’ve talked about all summer is that you do have a target on your back — you will make somebody’s season if they beat you. And, if you don’t work, that’s what’s going to happen.

“But that’s the motivation for these guys. They won’t want to let each other down.”

Lee-Scott will have a new-looking roster this year, as it lost a huge senior class that “would’ve hurt a 7A (public) school,” as Daniel puts it.

This year, the Warriors will be led by a seven-man senior class that features Meyers, a do-it-all playmaker on both sides of the ball. Daniel is also high on Miles Zachry, a wide receiver and defensive back who literally flies everywhere — he’s a licensed pilot.

And if the Warriors aren’t able to keep up their ridiculous 43 points-per-game pace from last season, they know they’ll be able to rely on kicker Matthew Rolader.

“He could start at any secondary position or receiver for us,” Daniel said. “But that leg of his is too important. He’s one of the finest kickers in our state. He’s going to win games for us, and he’s going to win games on Saturdays for somebody, if they give him a chance.”

With all the turnover on offense and defense from a dominant championship squad, Daniel says he doesn’t know exactly how the Warriors’ season will turn out.

But, he adds, he didn’t expect Lee-Scott’s run to the title last year, either.

“I really like our football team,” Daniel said. “We’ve got guys that do everything that you ask them to do. They work their tails off in the weight room every day. They’re gonna be successful.”

Lee-Scott Warriors >> Head Coach: Buster Daniel (4th season at LSA; 22-10, 36-29 overall record) >> Stadium: Jud Scott Field >> Region: AISA Class AAA, Region 1 >> 2021 record: 12-0 (7-0) >> Last Playoff App.: 2022 >> Last Region Title: 2022 >> State Titles: 1988, 1990, 1994, 2022

Lee-Scott Academy 2023 football schedule Aug. 17: vs. Chambers Academy Sept. 1: vs. Monroe Academy* Sept. 8: vs. Morgan Academy* Sept. 15: at Glenwood School* Sept. 22: vs. Macon East Academy Sept. 29: at Autauga Academy* Oct. 6: vs. Bessemer Academy* Oct. 13: at Valiant Cross Academy* Oct. 20: at Fort Dale Academy* Oct. 27: at Edgewood Academy *-denotes Region 1-AAA game

PHOTOS: Lee-Scott wins state championship game over Glenwood